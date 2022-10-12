Skip to main content
Fire damages historic Alma Hotel restaurant

The popular restaurant and bar is closed temporarily.

Alma Hotel. Courtesy of Google Streetview.

The historic Alma Hotel Restaurant & Bar in Alma, Wisconsin is closed temporarily following a fire Tuesday.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Department said firefighters responded to 201 N Main St. shortly before 1:30 p.m. on reports of black smoke coming from the building.

Fire crews found fire in the kitchen wall behind the stove and extinguished the blaze, containing it to the first floor. Eight fire departments and Alma Ambulance responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

"Thank you to everyone for caring about the historic and iconic ALMA HOTEL," a post Wednesday on the restaurant's Facebook page reads. "It truly is miraculous that is has been operating since 1853 without interruption." 

"I am sorry that this happened; but we will be okay!" the post continues, adding the restaurant will be closed temporarily for cleaning and repairs. 

