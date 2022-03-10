Fire destroys bar in western Wisconsin town

Skip to main content
Fire destroys Luck-E bar in western Wisconsin

The fire started early Thursday.

Luck Fire Department, Facebook

The Luck-E Bar and Restaurant in western Wisconsin was heavily damaged in a fire early Thursday. 

The fire started at the bar, at 211 S Main St. in Luck, Wisconsin, around 4:30 a.m., with photos of the blaze showing heavy smoke and large flames shooting from the building. 

"Sad loss for our community but we are very thankful to have had the help we did to save the buildings on each side," the Luck Fire Department said on Facebook Thursday.

It appears the building is a total loss. The cause of the fire has not been released. 

luck-e fire 2

The amount of water used to battle the fire led to a drop in water pressure in the Village of Luck, which led the community to issue a boil water order, according to the city's Facebook page

