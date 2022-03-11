Fish dealer becomes first in Wisconsin to be convicted for selling invasive carp

Skip to main content
Fish dealer becomes first in Wisconsin to be convicted for illegal sale of invasive carp

Fish dealer becomes first in Wisconsin to be convicted for illegal sale of invasive carp

The DNR says he transported more the 9,000 lbs. of Asian carp in 2018 alone.

Wisconsin DNR

The DNR says he transported more the 9,000 lbs. of Asian carp in 2018 alone.

A wholesale fish dealer has become the first-ever person in Wisconsin to be prosecuted for the illegal sale of the invasive Asian carp.

The Wisconsin DNR announced this week that Ping Li, the co-owner and sole operator of Li Fish Farm in rural Platteville, western Wisconsin, was found guilty of two misdemeanors and 17 forfeiture violations following a plea deal, and has been fined more than $13,000.

The DNR says that Li's illegal fish activities had been going on for several years before a complaint from a resident sparked an investigation in 2018.

Officials found that in 2018 alone, Li sold and transported more than 9,000 pounds of completely intact invasive carp, which includes bighead, silver, and grass carp.

These species of carp differ from the Germany/common carp that has lived in Wisconsin since the mid-1800s, with the Wisconsin DNR saying they are highly invasive and can destroy native fish habitats.

Bighead carp feeds on plankton, the primary food for walleye, yellow perch, and lake whitefish, while silver and grass carp feed on aquatic habitats, with the former known to leap out of the water ("a threat to boaters") and the latter helping to cause algae blooms.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Under Wisconsin state law, invasive carp must either be gutted, or have the entire gill covering severed, which ensures the fish cannot be revived, requirements that exist because the carp can survive out of water for up to a day or longer.

The DNR says Li used an unmarked refrigerated van to transport and deliver most of the illegal carp, "making it difficult to identify it as a wholesale fish dealer vehicle."

His 19 convictions include possession of illegal fish with a value over $300, and improper transport of Asian carp.

Next Up

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Guilty plea in New Year's Eve Mall of America shooting

The shooting sent shoppers scrambling for cover as the mall went into lockdown.

Joe Buck
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings nemesis Joe Buck leaving FOX for ESPN

Buck will reportedly join Troy Aikman in the "Monday Night Football" broadcast booth.

moose
MN News

Aggressive moose was suffering from brainworm, necropsy finds

The sick moose had been seen walking with a head tilt and unsteady gait.

augustyniak wcco bio
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO's Mike Augustyniak shares touching, poignant message

Augustyniak and his husband were recently featured in Lavender Magazine.

burnsville high school
MN News

Weapons threat that locked down Burnsville HS was a 'prank'

Two minors, one from out of state, are believed to be behind the false report.

Cargill
MN Business

Cargill 'scaling back' Russia operations, but continues food and feed production

The company has not said how it will scale back its operations.

police lights
MN News

Robber hits Minneapolis bank, makes off with cash

It happened mid-day Wednesday just outside of Uptown.

mystery cove 6
Minnesota Life

Ticket price for giant indoor water park near MOA: $60-$70

The developers did say they may be open to a discount for residents.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Snow squalls possible Friday; accumulations Monday?

It's nothing major, but could accumulate to a few inches in some spots.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 11

ICU admissions for COVID-19 are the lowest they've been since July 2021.

Invasive carp
WI News

Fish dealer becomes first in Wisconsin to be convicted for selling invasive carp

The DNR says he transported more the 9,000 lbs. of Asian carp in 2018 alone.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley to Anthony Edwards: You got a chance to be Jordan

The veteran guard raved about Edwards on J.J. Redick's podcast.

Related

MN News

Oh, carp! Invasive fish keep moving north; they're on the St. Croix now

The Minnesota DNR confirms that both silver and bighead carp were found on the St. Croix last week.

MN News

Commercial fisherman catches 30-pound bighead carp in St. Croix River

According to the DNR, the fish was caught Thursday near Prescott, Wisconsin. The Pioneer Press reports it's among a dozen invasive Asian carp caught along the Minnesota/Wisconsin border since 1996.

invasive carp
MN News

DNR nets largest haul of invasive carp 'this far upstream' in Mississippi River

They were captured during a routine netting operation.

MN News

Boater drowns while fishing on western Wisconsin lake

The incident was reported on Friday afternoon.

Viburnum beetle
MN News

Invasive beetle found in Minnesota for the first time

The beetle weakens and eventually kills viburnum plants.

MN News

Bill in Washington would close St. Anthony Falls lock if Asian carp are found

The Army Corps of Engineers wants authority to close the lock and dam at Minneapolis' St. Anthony Falls at a moment's notice if invasive carp are found nearby. Supporters of the idea include the Minnesota DNR and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who say stopping the migration of Asian carp up the Mississippi is needed to protect northern Minnesota waters.

image001
MN Food & Drink

Leinenkugel's announces release of its first ever sour beer

The Wisconsin brewery is best known for its Summer Shandy.

MN News

Invasive carp found in Mississippi River near Cottage Grove