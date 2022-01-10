Footprints near stuck SUV lead deputies to body of missing WI man

Wisconsin authorities say they have found the body of missing Superior man Arik Askelin.

The 30-year-old went missing Jan. 4, after borrowing a dark Chevy Suburban to drive a friend from the Superior area to Ashland, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. Around 11 p.m. that night, he'd asked for directions in Ashland about how to get back to Superior, then disappeared.

On Friday, after nobody had heard from Askelin since, authorities asked for the public's helping locating him.

That search ended in tragedy over the weekend.

Bayfield County deputies on Saturday afternoon found the vehicle Askelin had been driving, on a forest road about 10 miles west of Washburn, Wisconsin, according to a news release. The area is only accessible by snowmobile, and the SUV appeared to have gotten stuck while the driver tried to turn it around.

Authorities found a single set of footprints leading away from the vehicle, following them until it got too dark. They picked up the search again the following morning.

At around 12:20 p.m., they recovered Askelin's body about a mile away from the SUV, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. They do not expect foul play.

His official cause of death has not been confirmed.