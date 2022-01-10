Skip to main content
Footprints near stuck SUV lead authorities to body of missing Superior man

Footprints near stuck SUV lead authorities to body of missing Superior man

The 30-year-old had disappeared nearly a week ago.

The 30-year-old had disappeared nearly a week ago.

Wisconsin authorities say they have found the body of missing Superior man Arik Askelin.

The 30-year-old went missing Jan. 4, after borrowing a dark Chevy Suburban to drive a friend from the Superior area to Ashland, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. Around 11 p.m. that night, he'd asked for directions in Ashland about how to get back to Superior, then disappeared. 

On Friday, after nobody had heard from Askelin since, authorities asked for the public's helping locating him.

That search ended in tragedy over the weekend.

Bayfield County deputies on Saturday afternoon found the vehicle Askelin had been driving, on a forest road about 10 miles west of Washburn, Wisconsin, according to a news release. The area is only accessible by snowmobile, and the SUV appeared to have gotten stuck while the driver tried to turn it around.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Authorities found a single set of footprints leading away from the vehicle, following them until it got too dark. They picked up the search again the following morning. 

At around 12:20 p.m., they recovered Askelin's body about a mile away from the SUV, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. They do not expect foul play.

His official cause of death has not been confirmed.

Next Up

2006 Chevrolet Suburban
WI News

Footprints near stuck SUV lead deputies to body of missing WI man

The 30-year-old had disappeared nearly a week ago.

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings' Kendricks says 'fear-based' approach not the way to go

The linebacker spoke to the media Monday after Mike Zimmer's firing.

tony webster light rail green line flickr
MN News

Man charged in light rail knife attack and police squad arson

The separate incidents happened days apart, with the suspect now charged in both cases.

covid test 5
MN Coronavirus

Biden Admin: Home COVID tests will soon be covered by insurance

The tests will be free with insurance starting Saturday.

chaska 3
MN Property

Historic home in downtown Chaska on the market for $430,000

The property is zoned commercial and residential.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings owner on Cousins situation: 'It's not a simple answer on all this'

The high-profile quarterback has a $45 million cap hit next season.

duluth fire 2
MN News

Duluth firefighters battling blaze at former Seaway Hotel

Wind chills were 35 below zero Monday morning.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Coller: Mike Zimmer set the bar high and then couldn't reach it

The head coach whose teams were known for their fight went out in back-to-back seasons in meaningless games. Few coaches survive that.

Rick Spielman
MN Vikings

Rick Spielman issues statement after being fired by Vikings

Spielman was let go by the franchise he had called home for 16 years.

ray Js
MN News

Charges: Sledgehammer-wielding burglar targeted pull tabs safe at restaurant

The suspect was unsuccessful getting inside the pull tabs safe.

Mapleton
MN News

Charges: Minnesota small town shooting sparked by missing gold teeth

The suspect, however, says the man he shot was being "aggressive" and wouldn't let him leave.

covid nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 10

More than 10,000 newly reported cases today.

Related

Anthony Puckett
MN News

Missing Superior man's body found in Wisconsin river

The 40-year-old was reported missing late Monday, April 22.

Screen Shot 2020-10-26 at 7.42.54 AM
MN News

Body of missing Rochester man found in river near Austin

The 72-year-old hadn't been seen since Oct. 23.

Gage Laper
MN News

Body of missing Hudson 20-year-old found in North Dakota

The 20-year-old's body was found Friday, Sept. 6.

Facebook - John Vater - BCA crop
MN News

Authorities appeal for help finding missing Lake City man

The 62-year-old was last seen Saturday.

2006 Chevrolet Suburban
MN News

30-year-old Superior man missing after driving friend to Ashland, WI

Arik Askelin hasn't been heard from since Tuesday, January 4.

William Albrecht
MN News

Body found in homicide investigation of missing Minneapolis man

The 29-year-old was last seen at a residence in Bloomington Nov. 15.

lake water
MN News

Body found in Mustinka River near Wheaton

The discovery raises questions about Terry McCoy's disappearance last month.

Alexander John-Louis Sarlis
MN News

Gustavus student found dead, body 'concealed in a sleeping bag'

The 20-year-old was reported missing on Sept. 17.