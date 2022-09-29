Skip to main content
Four-year-old boy dies in accident on western Wisconsin farm

Four-year-old boy dies in accident on western Wisconsin farm

The boy was struck by a skid steer, according to police.

Orderinchaos, Wikimedia Commons

The boy was struck by a skid steer, according to police.

A four-year-old boy was killed in an incident on a western Wisconsin farm Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at a farm site in the Town of Peru, Dunn County, with authorities receiving a call at 8:10 p.m. that the boy had been struck by a skid steer.

A Life Link helicopter was sent to the scene, but the boy's injuries ultimately claimed his life before he could be taken to a hospital.

"Preliminary investigation shows that the skid steer was being operated by an adult family member when the child was struck and ran over by the machine," the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Next Up

skid steer
WI News

Four-year-old boy dies in accident on western Wisconsin farm

The boy was struck by a skid steer, according to police.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 2.41.51 PM
MN Food & Drink

Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge hits the market for $6M

The restaurant will remain open while the property is on the market.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 12.27.48 PM
MN Business

Apartments, brewery proposed for site of former Minneapolis lumberyard

The developer is proposing two buildings connected via skyway.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 1.27.38 PM
Minnesota Life

'Exceptionally rare' meteorite impact crater found in the Twin Cities metro

Had it struck in today's world, much of the Twin Cities would've been wiped out.

Grand Old Day
Minnesota Life

Organizers seeking ideas for 'reimagining' of Grand Old Day

A task force is set to begin meeting next month to reimagine the event.

Cub Foods carjacking suspect
MN News

Police hunt carjacker who shot father as he protected daughter at Cub Foods

The incident happened Saturday.

fentanyl
MN News

Eveleth man gets 11 years for selling woman fentanyl that led to fatal OD

Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was sentenced to 134 months in prison in U.S. District Court in Virginia Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 10.31.26 AM
MN News

Man seriously injured after being struck by driver while skateboarding

The crash remains under investigation.

road construction
MN News

Authorities identify construction worker killed in downtown St. Paul

The crash remains under investigation.

Brian O'Hara
MN News

Brian O'Hara selected as new Minneapolis police chief

O'Hara currently serves a deputy mayor role in Newark, New Jersey.

Darbys
MN Food & Drink

Darby's bar in Minneapolis' North Loop to close after 11 years

The business announced it will be closing in October.

NickEngerFB
MN News

Blaine man found dead inside car that crashed into lake

The victim's father said his son was on his way to work before the crash.

Related

ambulance
WI News

2-year-old dies in farming accident in western Wisconsin

The child was run over by farm equipment, according to the sheriff.

MN News

Two-year-old boy dies in farm accident near Willmar

The child was struck by a skid loader.

skid steer
MN News

3-year-old boy killed in farming accident in central Minnesota

He's remembered as a "mischievous little boy" who loved to sing "Jesus Loves Me" in church.

farming field
MN News

11-year-old dies in farm accident in east-central Minnesota

It happened when two boys were operating a horse-drawn manure spreader.

skid steer
MN News

Man killed in farm accident when skid steer falls into manure pit

Todd Sieben was trapped in the skid steer.

MN News

Man killed by exploding tire at western Wisconsin farm

The freak accident happened Friday morning.

fire pixabay stock
WI News

1 dead, 1 escapes western Wisconsin house fire

The single-story home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived early Wednesday morning.

skid steer
MN News

Boy, 4, suffers internal injuries in skid-steer accident

The incident happened Saturday afternoon.