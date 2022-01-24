Skip to main content
Homes shot at randomly in Wisconsin; residents nearly struck

The people inside the homes were nearly struck, according to the  Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities in western Wisconsin responded to reports of two homes hit by gunfire early Sunday morning.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s communication center received a call about a home hit by gunfire at around 12:14 a.m. At 12:17 a.m., the center received another similar call. 

Deputies from the office responded to both incidents, which occurred in Armenia and Necedah Townships in the northern part of the county.

Both homes were occupied at the time, and the people inside were almost struck, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incidents are believed to be random and are under investigation. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

