How restored protections affects WI wolf hunting, management

Skip to main content
How restored protections for gray wolves affects Wisconsin wolf hunting, management

How restored protections for gray wolves affects Wisconsin wolf hunting, management

Some of the implications are immediately clear, the DNR says.

Photo by Dušan Veverkolog on Unsplash

Some of the implications are immediately clear, the DNR says.

Wisconsin wildlife officials are providing some clarity on how the reinstated federal protections for gray wolves impacts hunters and residents in the state.

The Wisconsin DNR said Friday a judge's decision to return the wolves to the endangered species list has a clear impact on wolf hunts in the state: They can't happen. 

Wisconsin "is not authorized to implement a wolf harvest season," the DNR said. The agency is now trying to figure out how this impacts hunters and trappers who bought licenses for the fall 2021 wolf hunting season. (That hunt never actually took place because of a circuit court ruling in October.)

While the Wisconsin DNR is reviewing this week's change to determine how it impacts the state's management plan, the agency said some implications are immediately clear.

Related: Wolf exhibits 'extremely abnormal' behavior, approaches MN snowmobilers

For one, permits issued to landowners that allowed for lethal removal of wolves "are no longer valid." The DNR will reach out to permit holders about that. 

Dog hunters cannot train dogs to track and trail wolves, nor can dog hunters pursue wolves for training purposes. 

And DNR also cannot use "lethal control" as part of its "conflict management program."

Anyone that believes a wolf is killing livestock, pets or hunting dogs, or sees a wolf "exhibiting threatening or dangerous behavior," should call USDA-Wildlife Services staff immediately, the DNR said.

Wisconsin faced heavy criticism last year for decisions related to wolf hunts. Wildlife officials allowed a wolf hunt in early 2021, during which hunters killed 218 wolves in three days — greatly exceeding the 119-wolf quota. Then, the DNR's policy board set a quota of 300 wolves for a fall hunt, going against suggestions of 130 wolves. 

The DNR ultimately went with 130, but a lawsuit brought by wildlife advocacy groups halted that proposed hunt a couple of weeks before it was set to start.

Next Up

gray wolf
WI News

How restored protections affects WI wolf hunting, management

Some of the implications are immediately clear, the DNR says.

snow flakes flurries unsplash
MN Weather

Clipper systems expected Saturday night, Sunday in Minnesota

Another night of brutal cold before temps start to warm up next week.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 2.05.17 PM
MN News

Barbershop, apartments deemed 'uninhabitable' following fire

The building contains residential units and a barber shop.

Meeker County Sheriff's Office
MN News

Man dies after exchange of gunfire with cop in Meeker County

The sheriff's office says the incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Woman charged over alleged role in deadly Minneapolis apartment shooting

The victim was shot after allegedly assaulting a woman inside the apartment.

Image from iOS
MN News

Protesters call for justice for Amir Locke, leave graffiti on Lake Street

Around 100 demonstrators were reported on the street.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 8.38.31 AM
MN Sports

Video shows violent attack during MN high school hockey game

The player was lying motionless on the ice after the violent attack.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 7.28.15 AM
MN News

Wrong-way driver crashes, runs from vehicle, is killed on I-35

He crashed going the wrong way on I-35 in Burnsville, then ran and was struck by multiple vehicles.

Rally at Minneapolis City Hall, February 11, as demonstrators call for ethics investigation into Mayor Jacob Frey
MN News

Protesters pack Minneapolis City Hall, launch ethics complaint against Frey

The move follows the death of Amir Locke at the hands of local police.

41911616902_b51cab74b9_k
MN News

Victim of suspected kidnapping found safe

A suspect is reportedly in custody.

sheridan school card for bus driver feb 11 2022 facebook
MN News

Elementary students make cards for shot school bus driver

The driver is expected to recover from their injuries.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Where do things stand with the Vikings' coaching staff search?

Kevin O'Connell's staff is beginning to take shape.

Related

gray wolf
MN News

Wisconsin DNR sets wolf hunt quota at 130 animals

In August, the DNR policy board voted to set the quota at 300 wolves.

gray wolf USFWS Flickr
Minnesota Life

Gray wolves regain federal protections with new court ruling

A federal judge issued the ruling Thursday.

gray wolf
MN News

Hunting group sues Wisconsin DNR in attempt to allow wolf hunt this winter

The Trump administration delisted the gray wolf from the endangered species list, making it possible for wolf hunts to resume.

gray wolf
MN News

Wisconsin DNR Board votes to approve wolf hunting season

The board voted to allow 200 wolves to be harvested for a shortened February season.

gray wolf
MN News

6 Wisconsin tribes sue to end upcoming wolf hunt

They cite treaty rights and a "disastrous February hunt."

MN News

Wisconsin opens wolf hunt

Wisconsin's first hunting season since the gray wolf came off the endangered species list begins Monday. Hunters and trappers will be allowed to take 201 wolves by the end of February, although nearly half of those are set aside for tribal members. Unlike their Minnesota counterparts (whose season begins Nov. 3rd), Wisconsinites will be able to hunt at night and use dogs.

MN News

Wisconsin wolf hunt wraps up

MN News

Wisconsin fast approaching wolf-hunt limit