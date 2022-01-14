Skip to main content

Hudson woman killed in crash, pickup driver possibly drunk-driving

The crash occurred at around 12:16 a.m. Thursday.
St. Croix County Sheriff's Office

A man has been arrested for suspected drunk driving after a crash in western Wisconsin left one woman dead early Thursday morning.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the 1200 block of Highway 35 in St. Joseph Township at around 12:16 a.m. Thursday.

At the scene, officers learned that a pickup truck traveling southbound on Highway 35 had collided with a minivan traveling northbound.

The driver of the minivan, a woman from Hudson, Wisconsin, was taken to a Stillwater hospital with critical injuries, and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck, a man from Hudson, was not injured. While he showed no signs of impairment during an initial investigation, he has been arrested on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

The case has been referred to the St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible charges. It remains under investigation. 

