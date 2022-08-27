Iowa man dies after boat capsizes on Lake Superior

An Iowa man died Thursday after the boat he and another man were on capsized near the South Shore of Lake Superior.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office in northern Wisconsin, emergency dispatchers received a call from a man just before 9 a.m. He reported that he was on a boat with a friend when it capsized in the rough water.

The caller said he did not think his friend was breathing. While he did not know their exact location, the two were west of Saxon Harbor, he said. Dispatchers used 911 data to identify their location at Marble Point.

Deputies, along with EMS crews, initially arrived at Saxon Harbor.

Working with local boat owners, a deputy and ambulance personnel took a boat out in an attempt to find the men. But they were unable to get to the shore in the rough water.

The Coast Guard also arrived on the scene but was again unable to get to the shore.

Crews were eventually able to access the scene on foot.

There, one of the two men was declared dead at the scene. He has been identified as Michael Menke, 64, of Iowa.

The caller was “exhausted” but not injured, according to the department.