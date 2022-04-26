Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to murder of Lily Peters

A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of 10-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said the "suspect was known to the victim," though he didn't provide any further information about the suspect's age, gender and relationship to Peters.

"He is in custody," Kelm said, after initially saying he wouldn't disclose the gender of the suspect.

"I'm confident that there's no further danger to the community at this time," the chief added.

Peters was found dead around 9:15 a.m. Monday in a wooded area near a walking path and the Leinenkugel's brewery parking lot, which is near the the street where her aunt resides. Peters had been visiting her aunt prior to her going missing Sunday night, according to police.

Her father contacted police at about 9 p.m. Sunday when she didn't return home.

"She was supposed to heading home to the 50 block of East Birch Street," police said.

The area was searched and family and friends were contacted, and then after dark a bicycle that police believe belongs to Peters was found in a wooded area.

Police executed a search warrant at 422 North Grove Street on Tuesday. Kelm didn't say whose house was searched, but previous information from police confirmed that Peters' aunt's house is located on the 400 block of North Grove Street.

According to Rob Olson of Fox 9, the street where Peters' aunt lives has been blocked off by squad vehicles and crime scene tape was surrounding a home.

"Law enforcement has been working on this case 24 hours a day since this call came in 48 hours ago," said Kelm, noting that tips from the public "were critical" to solving case.

This is a developing story.