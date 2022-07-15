Skip to main content
Make it 2 alligators found loose in Wisconsin in as many weeks

Another story for the "only in Wisconsin" section.

For the second time in as many weeks an alligator was found loose in Wisconsin. 

The latest happened July 12 in Kenosha when police were called to a residential area on the north side of the city for a pet alligator that had escaped captivity. 

"KPD found this little fella taking a stroll on Kenosha’s north side this morning. The alligator was turned over to a reptile sanctuary," Kenosha PD announced. "What job can you find where you get to do this kinda stuff? Okay, yes a zoo, but if not a zoo…Kenosha Police! By the way, we are hiring!"

According to FOX6, the 1-year-old American alligator named Chomper escaped when its caretaker was cleaning its pool. It's unclear how far the gator traveled before it was spotted, but no one was injured and Chomper is back in the care of its owner. 

"They're not good pets at all," said Bill Stewart of Badgerland Reptile Rescue, in an interview with WTMJ

"These gators are beautiful and they're adorable when they're babies," Stewart said, noting that they are just inches long as babies but can grow larger than 10 feet. "People are not prepared most of the time to take care of those kind of things, so they end up being mistreated or abandoned."

Mistreated gators are often kept in cages that are too small, stunting their growth and causing horrific issues. 

"They might physically stay small, but their organs are going to grow, their bones are going to grow and it leads to physical deformities. It leads to kidney and liver issues, heart conditions. It is not an ethical thing to do. It would be like keeping your child in a dog crate and then they're 14 years old and they're still in the dog crate," said Stewart. 

Stewart said alligators are smart and it's likely that Chomper problem-solved his way out of a fence in the backyard of his owner's home. 

Last week, an alligator that was 2-3 feet long was found in Long Lake in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin. That gator, likely a pet that was released into the wild by an owner who could no longer take care of it, has since been taken to an aquatic animal rescue in Michigan. 

