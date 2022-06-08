Skip to main content
Man accused of killing retired judge in Wisconsin dies in hospital

Man accused of killing retired judge in Wisconsin dies in hospital

Douglas Uhde, 56, had been in critical condition after shooting himself during police negotiations.

Wisconsin DOC

Douglas Uhde, 56, had been in critical condition after shooting himself during police negotiations.

The man accused of brutally murdering a retired judge in Wisconsin has died from his self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Douglas Uhde, 56, had been in critical condition after shooting himself during police negotiations. The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed Tuesday that he has died.

"Today, Juneau County Medical Examiner notified DCI that Uhde was declared deceased," a statement said. "He was declared legally brain-dead on June 4, 2022, at 9:41 a.m. His body remained on life-support until today to allow for organ donation."

Police were called to the house of Judge John Roemer in the Township of New Lisbon, Juneau County, on Friday morning on reports of shots fired. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, negotiations with the shooter were unsuccessful and a SWAT team entered the home just after 10 a.m. 

Officers found Roemer, 68, zip-tied to a chair and shot dead. Uhde was found in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the incident "appears to be a targeted act," with court records revealing that Roemer had sentenced Uhde to serve six years in prison in 2005 for an armed burglary conviction.

Roemer is an alum of Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul.

Dean Anthony Niedwiecki issued this statement on Monday: "We grieve Judge Roemer's death and offer our most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We work tirelessly at Mitchell Hamline to encourage our students to use their law degrees to serve the public. Judge Roemer was setting such an example for our students and alums. In addition to a long career on the bench, he also served in the military.

"The work to continuously make our justice system fairer and more equitable is built upon a bedrock that the public servants in those roles must feel safe to do their jobs. Judge Roemer's murder is a tragic reminder that the work towards a safer environment also remains. But as a law school, we remain steadfast in our focus and drive to graduate law students who will do that work for the greater good."

WTMJ reports that a "hit list" was found in Uhde's vehicle that included Democratic governors of Wisconsin and Michigan, Tony Evers and Gretchen Whitmer, and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In addition, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Uhde harbored "anti-government" views, but did not believe he was a member of a militia group, as some outlets have suggested.

He had recently stayed in Kentucky and previously lived in Michigan.

His social media page includes offensive memes about Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Janet Reno around the time former President Donald Trump was first elected, as well as posts supporting Trump.

Next Up

Douglas Uhde
WI News

Man accused of killing retired judge in Wisconsin dies in hospital

Douglas Uhde, 56, had been in critical condition after shooting himself during police negotiations.

image
Minnesota Life

Free admission to all MN state parks on Saturday

Saturday is one of four "Free Park Days" a year.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 7.02.21 AM
MN News

Body of missing U of M student recovered from Mississippi River

Abdi Ali had been missing since June 1.

Renaissance Festival
MN News

Former Renaissance Festival director found not guilty of sexual assault

Carr Hagerman stood accused of raping a photographer in 2017.

A tall glass of water with ice.
MN News

New dashboard tracks drinking water quality in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health announced a new online dashboard to keep track of PFAS.

Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 2.37.31 PM
WI News

Animals missing from Wisconsin zoo after locks cut overnight

People are advised to not approach the animals, which are not considered dangerous but might bite.

Google
MN News

Coroner: Two teens in Medford, MN, died in murder-suicide

The coroner's office has confirmed the cause of death of the two young adults.

shot clock
MN Sports

MSHSL unveils plan for high school basketball shot clocks

The Minnesota State High School League said shot clocks could be used as soon as this year if all conference schools agree.

Thailand Survillion.
MN News

Charges: Man robs multiple Twin Cities victims in fake PS5 sale setups

Thailand Survillion, 21, is accused of setting up these meetings with people over Facebook Marketplace.

Water main
MN News

St. Louis Park to offer reimbursements to flooded homeowners

The water main breaks caused sewage to reach two feet high in some homes.

Screen Shot 2022-06-04 at 10.06.58 AM
MN News

5-year-old was trapped under boat struck by barge in Red Wing

The family says an MRI Monday revealed no brain damage.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 7

Today's update includes 72 hours of data rather than the typical 24-hour period.

Related

Douglas Uhde
WI News

Man with 'hit list' of political targets zip-tied, killed retired judge in Wisconsin

The alleged killer is critical after shooting himself during police negotiations.

restaurant-690975_1280
MN Coronavirus

Judge blocks enforcement of Wisconsin's COVID-19 indoor capacity restrictions

The judge issued a temporary restraining order following a lawsuit that claims restaurant capacity restrictions are unlawful.

Tony Evers, Wisconsin governor
WI News

Gov. Evers signs bills aimed at combating opioid ODs in Wisconsin

Evers signed the bills into law Wednesday.

3620 Osborne Blvd, Racine, Wisconsin - June 2019
WI News

Multiple people shot during funeral for man killed by police in Wisconsin

The condition of the victims is unknown.

fire pixabay stock
WI News

1 dead, 1 escapes western Wisconsin house fire

The single-story home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived early Wednesday morning.

Bear killed after it attacked couple in Wisconsin.
WI News

Wisconsin couple fight, kill bear that broke into their home

The incident happened last week in north-central Wisconsin.

pontoon
WI News

1 killed, 2 injured in Wisconsin pontoon explosion

Three men were in the process of installing a pier when the explosion happened.

Marijuana, cannabis
MN News

Wisconsin governor proposes legalizing marijuana in his budget proposal

If it passes, two of Minnesota's neighbors will have legalized recreational marijuana.