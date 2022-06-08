Man accused of killing retired judge in Wisconsin dies in hospital

The man accused of brutally murdering a retired judge in Wisconsin has died from his self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Douglas Uhde, 56, had been in critical condition after shooting himself during police negotiations. The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed Tuesday that he has died.

"Today, Juneau County Medical Examiner notified DCI that Uhde was declared deceased," a statement said. "He was declared legally brain-dead on June 4, 2022, at 9:41 a.m. His body remained on life-support until today to allow for organ donation."

Police were called to the house of Judge John Roemer in the Township of New Lisbon, Juneau County, on Friday morning on reports of shots fired. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, negotiations with the shooter were unsuccessful and a SWAT team entered the home just after 10 a.m.

Officers found Roemer, 68, zip-tied to a chair and shot dead. Uhde was found in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the incident "appears to be a targeted act," with court records revealing that Roemer had sentenced Uhde to serve six years in prison in 2005 for an armed burglary conviction.

Roemer is an alum of Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul.

Dean Anthony Niedwiecki issued this statement on Monday: "We grieve Judge Roemer's death and offer our most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We work tirelessly at Mitchell Hamline to encourage our students to use their law degrees to serve the public. Judge Roemer was setting such an example for our students and alums. In addition to a long career on the bench, he also served in the military.

"The work to continuously make our justice system fairer and more equitable is built upon a bedrock that the public servants in those roles must feel safe to do their jobs. Judge Roemer's murder is a tragic reminder that the work towards a safer environment also remains. But as a law school, we remain steadfast in our focus and drive to graduate law students who will do that work for the greater good."

WTMJ reports that a "hit list" was found in Uhde's vehicle that included Democratic governors of Wisconsin and Michigan, Tony Evers and Gretchen Whitmer, and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In addition, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Uhde harbored "anti-government" views, but did not believe he was a member of a militia group, as some outlets have suggested.

He had recently stayed in Kentucky and previously lived in Michigan.

His social media page includes offensive memes about Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Janet Reno around the time former President Donald Trump was first elected, as well as posts supporting Trump.