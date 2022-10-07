Skip to main content
Man charged with Amber Alert kidnapping, sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

Man charged with Amber Alert kidnapping, sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

The girl said she was taken from her bedroom window.

Chippewa County Jail

The girl said she was taken from her bedroom window.

A Tennessee man has been charged with the brutal kidnapping and sexual assault of a 15-year-old Wisconsin girl, which sparked an Amber Alert Sunday before she was eventually found.

Trevor Blackburn, 22, is charged with kidnapping, seven counts of first-degree child sexual assault, one count of strangulation and suffocation, and one count of burglary in connection with the incident this past weekend.

The teenager was reported missing by her father from her Holcombe, Wisconsin home on Saturday, Oct. 1.

According to charges reported by WBAY-TV, police soon learned that the girl was a victim of sextortion and child pornography, with her relationship with Blackburn starting online, with the 22-year-old eventually blackmailing the teen and threatening her family members and pets.

The girl told authorities that Blackburn, armed with a gun, broke into her house Saturday night when he opened her bedroom window and dragged her through it.

She began screaming for help, which is when Blackburn is accused of carrying out his first sexually assault of the girl.

Blackburn brought her to multiple areas, such as a deer stand, a ditch, and a treehouse, where he allegedly hit her and repeatedly sexually assaulted her. The victim said she didn't know if she fell asleep or was asleep because of the assault, but he was gone when she woke up, and was able to call the police.

Deputies later learned about another home that had been broken into by Blackburn, with homeowners reporting around $2,000 and food stolen.

When interviewed, he admitted to investigators he left Tennessee to see the victim. He also admitted to blackmailing and engaging in sexual activities with her, despite knowing she was underage.

According to court records, Blackburn made his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon in Chippewa County Court.

Next Up

TrevorBlackburn
WI News

Man charged with Amber Alert kidnapping, sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

The girl said she was taken from her bedroom window.

Screen Shot 2022-10-07 at 12.25.18 PM
MN News

Group arrested after attempt to enter Coon Rapids football stadium

Four people remain in custody as of Friday.

Jacob Frey and Cedric Alexander
MN News

Cedric Alexander walks back comments made on Twitter; Frey reacts

Alexander also blocked multiple accounts, some being media and journalists.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota bans fraudulent company targeting student loans holders

The settlement will return the full amount collected from Minnesota customers.

image
MN News

St. Paul officers bit in separate incidents at a Target, overnight shelter

The incidents happened Tuesday and Friday

Screen Shot 2022-10-07 at 11.13.49 AM
MN News

Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake

Paul Oman died in a barefoot water skiing accident on Sept. 12.

Screen Shot 2022-10-07 at 10.49.51 AM
MN News

Sisters now living in MN win $80K over treatment at Texas border facility

Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos and her sister were awarded a settlement of $80,000.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Series of garage fires cause damage in south Minneapolis

Two of the fires occurred on the 4500 block of Snelling Avenue.

Cedric Alexander
MN News

Minneapolis’ public safety chief spends evening mocking, blocking on Twitter

The community safety commissioner responded to one user's question about downtown policing by calling them two-faced.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.04.40 PM
MN Food & Drink

Ramen bar announced for upcoming Eat Street Crossing food hall

The restaurant roster is filling up at Eat Street Crossing.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man dies after being shot during argument in Minneapolis

It's the 70th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

NearNorthEncampment
MN News

Minneapolis police, city employees clear out Near North encampment

This comes as colder weather moves through the state.

Related

Amber alert wisconsin
WI News

Amber Alert for Kryssy King canceled, suspect still at large

Police beleived 15-year-old Kryssy King was with a 22-year-old man who remains wanted.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Charges: Man kidnapped woman, sexually assaulted her at gunpoint

The suspect faces three separate felony charges.

Jeffrey Lo
MN News

AMBER ALERT: Suspect arrested, both girls safe

Police were looking for Jeffrey Lo.

Screen Shot 2022-08-15 at 11.09.39 AM
WI News

Wisconsin man admits to 1992 revenge killings 15 years after boyhood tragedy

The 52-year-old man is in custody 30 years after the 1992 double murder.

Noelani Robinson
MN News

Kidnapped girl that sparked Amber Alert could be in MN

Noelani Robinson was taken by her father, after he'd killed her mother.

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

Wisconsin 10-year-old found dead, homicide investigation underway

The 10-year-old was found dead Monday morning.

B Chenal Polk COunty WI jail crop
WI News

Charges: WI high school football coach sexually assaulted student

She had asked him for the weight room hours, and he was there when she showed up the next day, charges say.

Tony Evers, Wisconsin governor
WI News

WI governor vows to protect anyone charged with abortion crimes

“You think it’s bad now? The four Republicans that are going after me, one of them we’re going to beat, they are going to make it worse," Evers said.