Man charged with Amber Alert kidnapping, sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

A Tennessee man has been charged with the brutal kidnapping and sexual assault of a 15-year-old Wisconsin girl, which sparked an Amber Alert Sunday before she was eventually found.

Trevor Blackburn, 22, is charged with kidnapping, seven counts of first-degree child sexual assault, one count of strangulation and suffocation, and one count of burglary in connection with the incident this past weekend.

The teenager was reported missing by her father from her Holcombe, Wisconsin home on Saturday, Oct. 1.

According to charges reported by WBAY-TV, police soon learned that the girl was a victim of sextortion and child pornography, with her relationship with Blackburn starting online, with the 22-year-old eventually blackmailing the teen and threatening her family members and pets.

The girl told authorities that Blackburn, armed with a gun, broke into her house Saturday night when he opened her bedroom window and dragged her through it.

She began screaming for help, which is when Blackburn is accused of carrying out his first sexually assault of the girl.

Blackburn brought her to multiple areas, such as a deer stand, a ditch, and a treehouse, where he allegedly hit her and repeatedly sexually assaulted her. The victim said she didn't know if she fell asleep or was asleep because of the assault, but he was gone when she woke up, and was able to call the police.

Deputies later learned about another home that had been broken into by Blackburn, with homeowners reporting around $2,000 and food stolen.

When interviewed, he admitted to investigators he left Tennessee to see the victim. He also admitted to blackmailing and engaging in sexual activities with her, despite knowing she was underage.

According to court records, Blackburn made his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon in Chippewa County Court.