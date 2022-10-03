Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake

A driver died in western Wisconsin on Friday when he missed a stop sign and crashed into a lake.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Kemmits, 30, of Exeland, Wisconsin, was able to get out of his truck after crashing into Red Cedar Lake, but was unable to make it to shore.

A dive team found him and pulled him from the water, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that Kemmits was driving his truck east on Highway V when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 48, near to the ferry launch for Stout's Island Lodge.