Skip to main content
Man fatally shot by police in western Wisconsin Saturday night

Man fatally shot by police in western Wisconsin Saturday night

The deadly encounter happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in Menomonie.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

The deadly encounter happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in Menomonie.

Police in western Wisconsin fatally shot a man who allegedly broke into an apartment, shot a gun while threatening the homeowner and then stole the victim's vehicle. 

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Bongey Drive and Terrill Road in Menomonie, with the city's police department issuing a press release that says an "older white male" broke into an apartment and was "threatening the homeowner and shooting a firearm."

Police say the man stole the homeowner's vehicle before being stopped by law enforcement. At some point during that traffic stop, Menomonie police officers and a deputy from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office shot the man. 

The suspect died at the scene. He has not been identified, nor have the officers and deputy involved in the deadly incident. None of the officers were injured. 

It's unclear if body cameras or squad dash cameras captured any of the encounter. 

No further information has been released. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

police tape
WI News

Man fatally shot by police in western Wisconsin

The deadly encounter happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in Menomonie.

Screen Shot 2023-01-22 at 9.33.49 AM
MN Lifestyle

Closed since 2007, ski hill near Rochester set to reopen in February

Steeplechase Tubing LLC in Mazeppa will open its ski hill starting Feb. 4.

freezing, cold, wind chill
MN Weather

A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon

Just how cold will it get? We're going to find out...

Screen Shot 2023-01-22 at 8.50.54 AM
MN News

26-year-old paralyzed after crash in Minnesota snowmobile race

The Nisswa 100 race features snowmobilers traveling through ditches, woods, & fields for approximately 52 miles, according to Cor Powersports.

police lights
MN News

Multiple shots fired at Minnetonka apartment complex; man arrested

The man was taken into custody after negotiations with police.

ambulance
MN News

At least one dead in head-on crash in Stearns County

Five people are involved in the crash, but the number of fatalities is not yet confirmed.

003774EF-2138-4424-80AD-AAF98D16AC61
MN Business

Richfield seeks to create 'regional destination' at corner of I-494 and Hwy. 77

The city hopes the parcel of land will be developed into a “regional destination.”

Grand Old Day
MN Lifestyle

Date set for Grand Old Day's return after three-year break

The event was last held in 2019, when it attracted more than 200,000 people.

Screen Shot 2023-01-10 at 10.27.56 PM
MN News

Police: Man who forgot who he was has been identified

Police provided an update Friday.

icicles, freezing weather, cold weather
MN Weather

A January above zero? Minnesota's warming winters on show this month

It's happened three other times in Twin Cities history, all since 1990.

Screen Shot 2023-01-20 at 6.33.41 PM
MN News

Fight leads to gunfire outside St. Paul school; staff member grazed by bullet

Police recovered shell casings at the scene.

image
MN News

Superintendent calls for action after teen's shooting near Central High

The teen has yet to be identified.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-08-09 at 5.20.58 PM
MN News

Man who 'rushed officer with knife' fatally shot in western Wisconsin

The deadly encountered happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

3620 Osborne Blvd, Racine, Wisconsin - June 2019
WI News

Multiple people shot during funeral for man killed by police in Wisconsin

The condition of the victims is unknown.

ambulance
WI News

11-year-old fatally shot as hunter tried to unload gun in back seat

It happened in rural Wisconsin on Sunday morning.

ambulance
WI News

Both drivers killed in head-on crash in western Wisconsin

The crash happened just before noon Saturday.

police lights
WI News

Homes shot at randomly in Wisconsin; residents nearly struck

The people inside the homes were nearly struck, according to the  Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

police lights
WI News

Sheriff: Deputy shoots gun-wielding man in western Wisconsin

One deputy fired on the man, striking him in an unknown area of his body.

PolkCountyJailGoogle
WI News

Man found dead inside Wisconsin jail cell

The man's cause of death is under investigation.

MissingBarronCoTeen
WI News

Appeal to find missing teen in western Wisconsin

Authorities say the boy was last seen Monday afternoon.