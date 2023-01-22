Man fatally shot by police in western Wisconsin

Police in western Wisconsin fatally shot a man who allegedly broke into an apartment, shot a gun while threatening the homeowner and then stole the victim's vehicle.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Bongey Drive and Terrill Road in Menomonie, with the city's police department issuing a press release that says an "older white male" broke into an apartment and was "threatening the homeowner and shooting a firearm."

Police say the man stole the homeowner's vehicle before being stopped by law enforcement. At some point during that traffic stop, Menomonie police officers and a deputy from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office shot the man.

The suspect died at the scene. He has not been identified, nor have the officers and deputy involved in the deadly incident. None of the officers were injured.

It's unclear if body cameras or squad dash cameras captured any of the encounter.

No further information has been released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.