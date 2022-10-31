Man found dead inside Wisconsin jail cell

A man was found dead inside a Wisconsin jail cell this past weekend.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the man was found unconscious and not breathing at about 1 a.m. Sunday at the Polk County Jail. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The cause of the man's death is unknown at this time.

His identity will be released at a later time following an autopsy completed by the Polk County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police have not said why he was being held in the jail at the time of his death.

An investigation is active.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.