Man who threatened police while 'armed with knives' arrested after standoff

The incident came to an end in Barron County, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.

Police arrested a man who allegedly threatened officers with violence and was wielding a pair of knives, leading to a standoff.

The incident unfolded Sunday evening in Cumberland, western Wisconsin, with police receiving a call around 6:45 p.. of an "intoxicated disorderly" individual, with concerns raised about his mental health.

When officers arrived, the Cumberland Police Department claims the 27-year-old man "retreated" inside a home and began breaking out the windows.

Per the police statement, he then "armed himself with a knife and made threats to Officers on scene, stating 'you’re going to die tonight'."

The man was on probation for a similar crime in 2020, during which a shot was fired, and he was convicted of recklessly endangering safety and attempted battery of a police officer.

Negotiators reportedly began talking with the suspect, who allegedly "continued to threaten officers" and refused to put the knife down, then arming himself with a second knife, throwing items at the police.

Tear gas and bean bag bullets were used by police during the three-hour standoff, with the man eventually exiting at 10:15 p.m., when he was arrested.

