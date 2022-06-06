Skip to main content
Man with 'hit list' of political targets zip-tied, killed retired judge in Wisconsin

Man with 'hit list' of political targets zip-tied, killed retired judge in Wisconsin

The alleged killer is critical after shooting himself during police negotiations.

Wisconsin DOC

The alleged killer is critical after shooting himself during police negotiations.

A man with a "hit list" of political targets is believed to be responsible for the killing of a retired judge in Wisconsin.

Police were called to a house in the Township of New Lisbon, Juneau County, on Friday morning on reports of shots fired, where they began negotiating with 56-year-old Douglas Uhde.

Negotiations failed, with a SWAT team entering just after 10 a.m. and finding retired Judge John Roemer, 68, zip-tied to a chair and shot dead, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Uhde was found in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and is in critical condition at a hospital.

Police say the incident "appears to be a targeted act," with court records revealing that Roemer had sentenced Uhde to serve six years in prison and nine years on supervision in 2005 for an armed burglary conviction.

What's more, WTMJ reports that a "hit list" was found in Uhde's vehicle that included the Democratic governors of Wisconsin and Michigan, Tony Evers and Gretchen Whitmer, and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Uhde harbored "anti-government" views, but did not believe he was a member of a militia group, as some outlets have suggested.

He had recently stayed in Kentucky, the home state of Sen. McConnell, and previously lived in Michigan.

His social media page includes offensive memes about Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Janet Reno around the time former President Donald Trump was first elected, as well as posts supporting Trump.

Next Up

Douglas Uhde
WI News

Man with 'hit list' of political targets zip-tied, killed retired judge in Wisconsin

The alleged killer is critical after shooting himself during police negotiations.

Eat Street Crossing
MN Food & Drink

New food hall coming to Eat Street in south Minneapolis

Eat Street Crossing will feature "six distinct" food concepts, a full bar, indoor and outdoor seating areas, an event space and a liquor store.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 6

BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron BA.2 are becoming dominant.

Basketball court
MN News

Gunfire near St. Cloud basketball court leaves 2 men injured

Two people arrived at the hospital to treat injuries in the incident.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

Father thrown from boat on Minnesota lake, son pulls him to safety

The man suffered a serious injury to his hand during the incident.

Tou Thao & J Alexander Kueng
MN News

George Floyd: State trial for Thao, Kueng delayed to next year

The trial for the ex-cops who are charged in connection to George Floyd's death will start in January 2023.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Boy, 3, in life-threatening but stable condition after Minneapolis shooting

Police are still investigating how the boy was shot.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 9.14.06 AM
MN News

Woman arrested over man's killing in St. Paul

The 49-year-old was arrested in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 7.02.21 AM
MN News

Appeal to find missing U of M student from Prior Lake

He hasn't been seen or heard from since June 1.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 6.27.51 AM
MN News

Fatal crash closes Hwy. 65 in Blaine

There's no estimate at this point as to when the highway will reopen.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 11.08.47 AM
MN News

7-year-old skateboarder injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run

The incident happened Friday evening at the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11th Street South.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man hospitalized after shooting in Becker County

The victim's condition is currently unknown.

Related

pontoon
WI News

1 killed, 2 injured in Wisconsin pontoon explosion

Three men were in the process of installing a pier when the explosion happened.

restaurant-690975_1280
MN Coronavirus

Judge blocks enforcement of Wisconsin's COVID-19 indoor capacity restrictions

The judge issued a temporary restraining order following a lawsuit that claims restaurant capacity restrictions are unlawful.

3620 Osborne Blvd, Racine, Wisconsin - June 2019
WI News

Multiple people shot during funeral for man killed by police in Wisconsin

The condition of the victims is unknown.

Tony Evers, Wisconsin governor
WI News

Gov. Evers signs bills aimed at combating opioid ODs in Wisconsin

Evers signed the bills into law Wednesday.

masks
MN Coronavirus

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns state's face mask mandate

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has a conservative majority.

Screen Shot 2022-06-02 at 7.17.41 AM
MN News

Twin Cities couple killed by falling tree in northern Wisconsin

The couple from White Bear Township died in the tragic accident Sunday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 10.23.56 AM
MN News

MN motorcyclist dies after being hit by driver on Wabasha bridge

The 67-year-old was traveling with a friend when a car driver veered into the wrong lane.

ambulance
WI News

Driver killed as two pickups collide in western Wisconsin

The Polk County Sheriff's Office cited wet and slushy roads as a factor in the crash.