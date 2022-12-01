Manure spill in Wisconsin leads to hours-long main street disruption

A manure spill in east central Wisconsin led to traffic disruptions lasting several hours Tuesday.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Kiel Police Department took to Facebook to draw attention to a manure spill that had affected all of Fremont Street within city limits. The department encouraged drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

The spill ran east through the city, starting at County Highway HH, through downtown on Fremont Street, then south on Highway 67 and east on County Line Road. It extended into Sheboygan County.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was also made aware of the spill.

An update posted just after noon stated that clean-up crews had made progress. The update also condemned negative comments on the Facebook post.

“Nobody wanted this to happen and it’s a big mess, but this was not an intentional act and a lot of people are working to clean it up. Just because some of our streets are covered in it, doesn’t mean we should fling it around at each other on social media!” the post read.

Just after 2 p.m., the department posted another update identifying Wisconsin trucking company Tasch’s Custom as the company responsible for the spill. The update encouraged those impacted by the spill to file a claim by contacting Tasch’s Custom.