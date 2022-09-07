Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies 10 days after hitting deer in western Wisconsin

Motorcyclist dies 10 days after hitting deer in western Wisconsin

The 55-year-old driver was taken to a hospital where he died nearly two weeks later.

Pixabay

The 55-year-old driver was taken to a hospital where he died nearly two weeks later.

A 55-year-old Amery, Wisconsin man died from his injuries suffered when he struck a deer with his motorcycle.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Daniel Forsberg died on Labor Day, ten days after the crash on Hwy. 65, about a half mile south of Hwy. 8.

Forsberg, was riding northbound on Hwy. 65 at around 8:40 p.m. when a deer crossed the road in his path. Forsberg struck the deer, which became entangled with his motorcycle.

Forsberg and his bike slid over 100 feet before entering a ditch. Forsberg was found with severe injuries and was airlifted to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

This marks the third fatality in Polk County in 2022, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Next Up

Deer on road
WI News

Motorcyclist dies 10 days after hitting deer in western Wisconsin

The 55-year-old driver was taken to a hospital where he died nearly two weeks later.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Abortion access likely to be a defining issue of Minnesota elections

There have been growing signs nationally that the overturning of Roe vs. Wade could prove crucial in the mid-terms.

Rebecca and Luke Ludwig
MN News

Minnesota couple among those killed in Seattle floatplane crash

Rebecca and Luke Ludwig died in the crash that killed 10 total.

Target Store
MN Business

Target scraps retirement policy so CEO Cornell can stay beyond 65

Brian Cornell joined the company in 2014.

image
MN News

Westbound Highway 62 closed at France Avenue after fatal crash

A busy Twin Cities commuter route is shut down Wednesday morning.

Happy hours
Bars and Restaurants

10 happy hours to hit up in the Twin Cities

Beverages and bites that won’t break the bank.

bay-city-wisconsin-plane-crash
MN News

2 dead after plane en route to Red Wing airport crashes

The plane crashed around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday near the Mississippi River.

MosqueVanadlistSouthMpls
MN News

Mosque damaged in burglary; police investigate if it's also a hate crime

The Tawfiq Islamic Center said the damage and loss of property totals around $50,000.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 2.35.23 PM
MN News

Second man dies from injuries sustained in Portland Ave. crash

He was taken to the hospital after the Aug. 23 crash and was previously listed in critical condition.

Screen Shot 2022-09-06 at 3.26.58 PM
MN News

Authorities ID school employee who died on weekend retreat with students

The death remains under investigation.

St Paul, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Charges: Man 'heard voices' before unleashing volley of gunfire outside Target

Officers recovered 12 spent 9mm casings outside the Battle Creek store.

2022 State Fair
Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair 2022 was 5th best attended ever

The 2022 event exceeded organizers' expectations

Related

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies a month after striking deer in Minnesota

The crash happened north of Mankato near the small town of Norseland.

MN News

Fleeing suspect hits and kills motorcyclist in western Wisconsin

It happened in St. Croix County.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck and trailer

The 31-year-old crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck's trailer near St. Stephen, Minnesota on Friday.

fire pixabay stock
WI News

1 dead, 1 escapes western Wisconsin house fire

The single-story home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived early Wednesday morning.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after he hit deer, was struck by trailer and semi-truck

The crash happened early Tuesday morning in Mille Lacs County.

Deer on road
MN News

Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries

The 55-year-old from Princeton died at a hospital a day after the crash.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 10.23.56 AM
MN News

MN motorcyclist dies after being hit by driver on Wabasha bridge

The 67-year-old was traveling with a friend when a car driver veered into the wrong lane.

ambulance
WI News

Both drivers killed in head-on crash in western Wisconsin

The crash happened just before noon Saturday.