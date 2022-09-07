Motorcyclist dies 10 days after hitting deer in western Wisconsin

A 55-year-old Amery, Wisconsin man died from his injuries suffered when he struck a deer with his motorcycle.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Daniel Forsberg died on Labor Day, ten days after the crash on Hwy. 65, about a half mile south of Hwy. 8.

Forsberg, was riding northbound on Hwy. 65 at around 8:40 p.m. when a deer crossed the road in his path. Forsberg struck the deer, which became entangled with his motorcycle.

Forsberg and his bike slid over 100 feet before entering a ditch. Forsberg was found with severe injuries and was airlifted to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

This marks the third fatality in Polk County in 2022, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash remains under investigation.