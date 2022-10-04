Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, striking tree

The 72-year-old died at the scene.

A motorcyclist was killed when he struck a deer, which forced him off the road and into a tree.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. Monday on County Road K, south of Reeve in Barron County, Wisconsin, with 72-year-old Raymond Teigen, of Glenwood City, killed in the crash.

An initial police investigation found that Teigen was traveling north on County Road K when he "struck a deer, entered the ditch and struck a tree."

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

