Multiple people shot during funeral for man killed by police in Wisconsin

Police in eastern Wisconsin are investigating after multiple people were shot at a funeral Thursday afternoon. 

According to Racine Police Department, the shooting was reported at 2:26 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery. Police confirmed there are victims but said it's "unknown how many at this time."

TMJ4 News reports that family members at the funeral estimated five people were shot, though police have not confirmed the number. 

According to the Racine County Eye, the shooting happened during the funeral procession for Da'Shontay L. King Sr., who was fatally shot by Racine police on May 20. 

King was fatally shot after police in Racine attempted to stop his vehicle to conduct a search warrant for a felon in possession of a gun. According to Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson, King was armed with a gun and fled on foot. A four-year veteran of the police department chased King and ordered him to drop the gun. King allegedly refused to drop the weapon and the officer shot him. 

"The armed man refused all commands and took an action that resulted in the pursuing officer discharging his service weapon," Robinson said in a May 20 statement. 

Racine PD is asking anyone with video of Thursday's cemetery shooting to send an email to Chad.melby@cityofracine.org or Justin.koepnick@cityofracine.org. 

