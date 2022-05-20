Officials looking for man last seen leaving Hudson home

David Mckay, 67, was last seen in Hudson Thursday morning.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen leaving his home in Hudson, Wisconsin Thursday.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, David Mckay, 67, left his home in the morning and did not take his cell phone. He is described as being 6’3”, weighing 180 pounds with blue eyes and gray, balding hair.

McKay drives a 2011 Ford Edge with a Wisconsin license place reading ALU7688.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office at 715-386-4701.

