Passenger killed as vehicles collide, then smash into boulders

A passenger was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northwestern Wisconsin that saw both vehicles crash into large boulders, with one of them catching fire.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 12:12 p.m., involving a car and SUV on County Road G about one-half mile west of 210th St. in Eureka, Wisconsin.

Deputies learned that a Ford Excursion was being driven westbound on County Road G when it approached a Chevrolet Impala going the same direction. When the SUV driver attempted to pass the car, the vehicles hit each other.

The force of the collision sent the car into a ditch where it began to roll over. The passenger in the car was ejected, according to law enforcement. The Impala continued to roll, hitting large boulders while doing so.

The ejected passenger was declared dead at the scene.

The SUV also entered a ditch before hitting a large boulder and flipping over. When the SUV came to a rest on its side, it became engulfed in flames. All passengers inside were able to exit before it was entirely consumed by the fire.

It's unknown how many passengers were inside the SUV and car at this time. The names of those involved will be released at a later time.

The crash is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.