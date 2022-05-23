Skip to main content
Police: 2 people shot, 1 fatally over the weekend in La Crosse

A homicide investigation in underway in La Crosse, Wisconsin after a shooting early Sunday morning left one person dead and another injured. 

According to La Crosse Police, officers responded to the 1900 block of South 7th Street around 1:30 am. Sunday on reports of shots fired. 

Officers arrived to find one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, which later proved fatal. A second shooting victim is recovering at a local hospital, police said Monday. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call La Crosse Police at 608-782-7575. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

