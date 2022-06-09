Police find over $1M worth of drugs inside a La Crosse storage unit
A search warrant of a small storage unit in La Crosse turned up illegal drugs worth nearly $1.03 million, according to the La Crosse Police Department.
A 26-year-old man with a history drug and firearm convictions has been arrested and now faces over a dozen new charges.
Police searched the suspect's home and vehicle on Monday and discovered a lease for a storage unit, for which investigators obtained an additional search warrant.
At the unit, investigators discovered a "pill press laboratory" with ingredients to make counterfeit Xanax, and thousands of USPS boxes.
Items seized during the search include:
- Over 135 pounds of pressed counterfeit Xanax in three different colors.
- One pound of fentanyl.
- One pound counterfeit Adderall, which tested positive for methamphetamine.
- Over 25 grams worth of methamphetamine pills.
- Over 70 narcotic pills.
- Over 250 grams of cocaine.
- Over 520 grams THC wax.
- Four pounds THC candies.
- Over 210 grams of psilocybin infused chocolate.
- Four handguns with two different high capacity magazines and one drum magazine loaded with 51 rounds.
- One rifle with 603 rounds of .223 ammunition.
- Over 180 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 198 rounds 45 caliber.
- Roughly $6,000 dollars.
- An automated pill press with a professional mixer.
- Over 380 pounds of inert materials needed to make counterfeit Xanax.
"The estimated street value of these dangerous drugs is more than $1,027,000.00," the police stated, adding the investigation is ongoing.