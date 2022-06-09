Skip to main content
Police find over $1M worth of drugs inside a La Crosse storage unit

Police say the 10'x10' storage unit had been converted into a 'pill press laboratory' with thousands of USPS boxes.

Items seized during a drug investigation in La Crosse, Wisconsin on Monday, June 6. Courtesy of La Crosse Police.

A search warrant of a small storage unit in La Crosse turned up illegal drugs worth nearly $1.03 million, according to the La Crosse Police Department. 

A 26-year-old man with a history drug and firearm convictions has been arrested and now faces over a dozen new charges.  

Police searched the suspect's home and vehicle on Monday and discovered a lease for a storage unit, for which investigators obtained an additional search warrant. 

At the unit, investigators discovered a "pill press laboratory" with ingredients to make counterfeit Xanax, and thousands of USPS boxes. 

Items seized during the search include: 

  • Over 135 pounds of pressed counterfeit Xanax in three different colors.
  • One pound of fentanyl.
  • One pound counterfeit Adderall, which tested positive for methamphetamine.
  • Over 25 grams worth of methamphetamine pills.
  • Over 70 narcotic pills.
  • Over 250 grams of cocaine.
  • Over 520 grams THC wax.
  • Four pounds THC candies.
  • Over 210 grams of psilocybin infused chocolate.
  • Four handguns with two different high capacity magazines and one drum magazine loaded with 51 rounds. 
  • One rifle with 603 rounds of .223 ammunition.
  • Over 180 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 198 rounds 45 caliber. 
  • Roughly $6,000 dollars.
  • An automated pill press with a professional mixer.
  • Over 380 pounds of inert materials needed to make counterfeit Xanax.

"The estimated street value of these dangerous drugs is more than $1,027,000.00," the police stated, adding the investigation is ongoing. 

