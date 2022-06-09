Police find over $1M worth of drugs inside a La Crosse storage unit

A search warrant of a small storage unit in La Crosse turned up illegal drugs worth nearly $1.03 million, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

A 26-year-old man with a history drug and firearm convictions has been arrested and now faces over a dozen new charges.

Police searched the suspect's home and vehicle on Monday and discovered a lease for a storage unit, for which investigators obtained an additional search warrant.

At the unit, investigators discovered a "pill press laboratory" with ingredients to make counterfeit Xanax, and thousands of USPS boxes.

Items seized during the search include:

Over 135 pounds of pressed counterfeit Xanax in three different colors.

One pound of fentanyl.

One pound counterfeit Adderall, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Over 25 grams worth of methamphetamine pills.

Over 70 narcotic pills.

Over 250 grams of cocaine.

Over 520 grams THC wax.

Four pounds THC candies.

Over 210 grams of psilocybin infused chocolate.

Four handguns with two different high capacity magazines and one drum magazine loaded with 51 rounds.

One rifle with 603 rounds of .223 ammunition.

Over 180 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 198 rounds 45 caliber.

Roughly $6,000 dollars.

An automated pill press with a professional mixer.

Over 380 pounds of inert materials needed to make counterfeit Xanax.

"The estimated street value of these dangerous drugs is more than $1,027,000.00," the police stated, adding the investigation is ongoing.