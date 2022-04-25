Police: Lily Peters was murdered, there 'could be a danger to the public'

Less than 12 hours after the body of 10-year-old Lily Peters was found in a wooded area of Chippewa Falls, the western Wisconsin city's police chief has asked residents to be careful, as whoever killed the young girl remains at large.

"I want to reiterate that people remain vigilant as there could be a danger to the public," Chief Matthew Kelm said, speaking at 5 p.m. Monday.

"Chippewa Falls is a safe community. This is a very rare occurrence, however we have to be cognizant to the fact that it will require some additional vigilance today," he added.

Police have not identified any suspects, with Kelm saying his team and numerous local and state resources are "very early in this investigation" and can only share limited information.

Iliana M. Peters, who goes by "Lily," was reported missing by her father at 9 p.m. Sunday after she didn't return home from visiting her aunt on the 400 block of North Grove Street. Later Sunday night her bicycle was found in a wood area near a walking path and the parking lot to the Leinenkugel's brewery parking lot, which is close to her aunt's home.

Her body was discovered around 9:15 a.m. Monday in the wooded area.

Chippewa Falls Police Department

Peters' cause of death has not been announced, with Kelm only saying that once her body was found the case "transitioned from a missing person to what we believe to be a homicide."

Kelm added: "We're only a day into the investigation. This is a major incident. We want to make sure we do it correctly, properly."

Anyone with information about the case, or anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to immediately contact a tip line by calling 1-800-263-5906.

"It is almost impossible to believe that something this horrific could happen in our city," said Kelm.

