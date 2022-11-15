Skip to main content
Police: Shots fired during attempted armed carjacking near Hudson

The suspect fired at the victims' vehicle as they sped away.

Police in Wisconsin are investigating an alleged attempted carjacking near Hudson on Sunday evening.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says that shots were fired during the incident, which was reported just before 8:40 p.m. at County Highway N and U.S. Highway 12 in Hudson Township.

According to police, the victims reported they were driving on CH N when a vehicle that had been parked on the side of the road pulled out in front of them, forcing them to stop.

A male exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at their car. The victims drove around the suspect and his vehicle and sped away. The suspect fired shots at their vehicle as they fled, with at least one bullet hitting the vehicle.

The suspect then followed the victims for a short distance before turning onto I-94 and heading west.

Police attempted to follow but were unable to catch up as the suspect entered Minnesota.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5'10" to 6" tall. He was wearing all black clothing and a partial mask. He was driving a black Lincoln sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

