President Joe Biden to speak at UW-Superior on Wednesday

The visit to Wisconsin comes a day after his State of the Union address.

Gage Skidmore via Flickr

A day after giving his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Superior, Wisconsin, to discuss the new infrastructure law. 

The Bidens will discuss how the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law "delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges and creating good-paying union jobs," a news release says. 

The president is expected to speak at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Yellowjacket Union at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. The event is invitation-only but will be live-streamed here

The Bidens will fly into and out of Duluth International Airport. 

According to Wisconsin Public Radio, local officials are keen to learn more about how the infrastructure law could benefit the city's aging infrastructure, including replacing the Blatnik Bridge that connects Duluth Minnesota, to Superior over the St. Louis River. The project is expected to cost $1.8 billion and is slated to begin in 2028, with officials in Minnesota and Wisconsin working together to secure federal funding for the project. 

Related: 2 Minnesota border crossing stations getting $250M in upgrades thanks to federal infrastructure law

President Biden's remarks at UW-Superior will come a day after he gives his first State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Tuesday. His address before Congress is expected to focus on efforts to improve the U.S. economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, his domestic policy agenda, and the country's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A recent NBC News poll shows the majority (6 in 10) of Americans disapprove of how he's handled the economy. It also comes as Biden's approval rating has dropped. According to NBC News, "Among recent presidents, only his immediate predecessor, Donald Trump, came before Congress with a lower approval rating."

