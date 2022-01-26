Reward to find person who left kittens to die in freezing WI cold

A mother kitten and its four babies were driven into rural Wisconsin and left alone in the snow and frigid temperatures Sunday night.

"What kind of monsters do this?" says a post on the Sauk County Humane Society Facebook page, which explains that it received a call around 10 p.m. Sunday from someone saying they "witnessed a car slow down in front of their house" and "throw out a mom cat and four kittens into the snow."

The humane society says it was able to take three "terrified little ones" into their care, but they were unable to find the mom and the other kitten.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by the humane society for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for abandoning the cats in dangerously cold conditions.

In Wisconsin, animal abuse convictions range from a $500 fine up to 3 1/2 years in prison if abuse results in mutilation, disfigurement or death.

The humane society says it is ready to pick up or take in any animal 24 hours a day and seven days a week, "even if it's two in the morning."