Skip to main content
Reward to find person who left kittens to die in freezing Wisconsin cold

Reward to find person who left kittens to die in freezing Wisconsin cold

The cats were thrown from a vehicle, according to a witness.

Sauk County Humane Society

The cats were thrown from a vehicle, according to a witness.

A mother kitten and its four babies were driven into rural Wisconsin and left alone in the snow and frigid temperatures Sunday night. 

"What kind of monsters do this?" says a post on the Sauk County Humane Society Facebook page, which explains that it received a call around 10 p.m. Sunday from someone saying they "witnessed a car slow down in front of their house" and "throw out a mom cat and four kittens into the snow." 

The humane society says it was able to take three "terrified little ones" into their care, but they were unable to find the mom and the other kitten. 

A $5,000 reward is being offered by the humane society for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for abandoning the cats in dangerously cold conditions. 

In Wisconsin, animal abuse convictions range from a $500 fine up to 3 1/2 years in prison if abuse results in mutilation, disfigurement or death. 

The humane society says it is ready to pick up or take in any animal 24 hours a day and seven days a week, "even if it's two in the morning." 

Next Up

cats
WI News

Reward to find person who left kittens to die in freezing WI cold

The cats were thrown from a vehicle, according to a witness.

metro mobility bus
MN News

Charges: Man led police on multi-city pursuit in stolen Metro Mobility bus

The bus had been left unattended with the keys inside when it was stolen.

Bell Ramsey Co. Jan 22 - crop
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot mother of his child during argument

Officers found her on the ground outside the couple's home.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 26

More than 15,000 new cases in today's update.

FKBxbY_VkAI11lX
MN Weather

List of the coldest wind chills in Minnesota Wednesday morning

The wind chill was as low at -38F in St. Paul.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

The biggest personnel decisions facing the new GM

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has some tricky personnel decisions coming up in the near future

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

What to know about new Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

The former Wall Street trader is an analytics guru who appreciates collaboration.

metro transit southwest light rail green line extension construction
MN News

Southwest LRT may cost $210M more, take 3 years longer to build

The Met Council is proposing a settlement with one of its contractors due to disputes over construction changes.

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 41, killed in crash with box truck on Hwy. 10 near St. Cloud

The deceased driver is from St. Cloud.

Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young 2
MN News

Task force uses 'box maneuver' to arrest teen fugitive in Brooklyn Center

There was an infant in the car with him.

Rick Spielman
MN Vikings

Spielman: 'That head coach has to have a relationship with that QB'

"I think the No. 1 thing you’re looking for is that head coach has to have a relationship with that quarterback."

Screen Shot 2022-01-26 at 6.36.25 AM
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: France 44 to build two-story addition, rooftop patio

The Minneapolis liquor store and cheese shop is stepping up its events and class offerings.

Related

171290400_3844676738934528_8846876621417272805_n
MN News

At least 15 cats, kittens shot to death in western Wisconsin

The cats were found in a rural area, next to a pile of cat food.

police lights
WI News

Homes shot at randomly in Wisconsin; residents nearly struck

The people inside the homes were nearly struck, according to the  Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in southeast Minnesota claims the life of Wisconsin woman

The crash happened just south of Kellogg, Minnesota, around noon Tuesday.

alcohol bar
WI News

Alcohol deaths in WI rose nearly 25% in 2020, report says

1,077 people died from alcohol use in Wisconsin in 2020.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Omicron variant confirmed in Wisconsin man who traveled to South Africa

Five other cases have been confirmed and linked to a Wisconsin wedding.

bloomington cats AHS
MN News

36 cats seized from 'overcrowded' home in Bloomington

The cats and kittens will soon be available for adoption.

Tyler Wahl
MN Sports

Minnesotans have the Badgers back in the national spotlight

Three of Wisconsin's four leading scorers are from Minnesota.

MN News

$5,000 reward offered to find person who put puppy in burning dumpster