Second girl, 15, dies from injuries in western Wisconsin crash

A second teenage girl has died from critical injuries suffered in a high-speed western Wisconsin crash earlier this week.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with another 14-year-old girl, who also died in the crash.

The sheriff's office provided an update Thursday morning, confirming the 15-year-old's death.

Another 14-year-old girl was flown to Marshfield Hospital with serious injuries. Her medical status is unclear as of Thursday.

A 16-year-old boy, who was driving the car with the other teenagers inside, was arrested. He was reportedly driving the car "at a high rate of speed" in Barron County around 7 p.m. Monday when he lost control, causing it to roll several times.

The crash happened on 16½ Ave. near 19¾ St., north of Cameron, Wisconsin.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected from this incident," the sheriff's office stated.

The boy faces pending charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury. The case has been sent to the Barron County District Attorney's Office for review.

Bring Me The News reached out to learn of any updates to the other girl's medical condition and if charges have been officially filed against the boy.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.