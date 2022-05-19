Series of explosions at manufacturing plant injures 6 in Wisconsin

Three workers were injured in an explosion at a Wisconsin manufacturing plant Thursday morning, and three firefighters were hurt while battling the fire and subsequent explosions.

According to authorities, the initial call about a fire at Summerset Marine Construction in the City of Eagle was followed by a large explosion inside the building, located at W357 S8715 Chapman Lane.

Local police and fire crews arrived at the scene within 2-3 minutes, quickly learning that all 24 employees at the plant were out of the building. That was a critical factor because the metal foundation of the building was significantly damaged by the explosion, forcing firefighters to battle the blaze from the outside.

"There was an explosion very quickly after the initial call of fire and those subsequent explosions continued for approximately 30 minutes after firefighter and law enforcement arrival," said Matt Haerter, assistant fire chief of the Western Lakes Fire District, during a 1:30 p.m. press conference.

"This has been a defensive fire the entire fire attack, which means the firefighters were never able to go inside of the building. There was significant structural collapse prior to firefighter arrival due to what occurred inside."

Three employees were injured. Two were treated at the scene while the third was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. During the extensive firefight, numerous other explosions occurred. One firefighter suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital in good condition, while two others suffered from heat exhaustion.

"We can say with all certainty that everybody was able to get out of the fire," said Haerter.

No further explosions are expected and the fire, while still burning Thursday afternoon, was 100% contained. Due to extensive smoke, residents within one mile of the scene are asked to stay inside, keep windows shut and avoid using an air conditioner to keep the outside air at bay.

The 5-alarm fire required assistance from numerous fire departments, including as far away as Milwaukee and Kenosha counties. There were 30 tankers at the scene Thursday morning, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but nothing suspicious is expected.

Summerset Marine Construction manufactures lakefront services, namely constructing piers and lifts.