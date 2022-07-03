Sheriff: Deputy shoots gun-wielding man in western Wisconsin

A man allegedly armed with a gun was airlifted to a hospital after being shot by a western Wisconsin sheriff's deputy.

The shooting happened after Burnett County Dispatch was alerted at 1 p.m. about a man threatening to use a gun at FishBowl Bar in rural Danbury, which is located just east of the St. Croix River and the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.

According to the sheriff's report, the man was spotted by deputies walking away from the bar, and "brandishing a handgun as deputies were trying to speak to him."

The man continued down 7th Place Road, walking toward his home and then went into a wooded area, at then at one point allegedly "swung the handgun pointing it at" two deputies and a tribal officer.

One deputy fired on the man, striking him in an unknown area of his body.

The man's identity has not been released, nor have the officers involved in the encounter. The deputy who shot the man has been placed on standard administrative leave while the sheriff's office investigates.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.