Skip to main content
Sheriff: Deputy shoots gun-wielding man in western Wisconsin

Sheriff: Deputy shoots gun-wielding man in western Wisconsin

One deputy fired on the man, striking him in an unknown area of his body.

Pixabay

One deputy fired on the man, striking him in an unknown area of his body.

A man allegedly armed with a gun was airlifted to a hospital after being shot by a western Wisconsin sheriff's deputy. 

The shooting happened after Burnett County Dispatch was alerted at 1 p.m. about a man threatening to use a gun at FishBowl Bar in rural Danbury, which is located just east of the St. Croix River and the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. 

According to the sheriff's report, the man was spotted by deputies walking away from the bar, and "brandishing a handgun as deputies were trying to speak to him."

The man continued down 7th Place Road, walking toward his home and then went into a wooded area, at then at one point allegedly "swung the handgun pointing it at" two deputies and a tribal officer. 

One deputy fired on the man, striking him in an unknown area of his body. 

The man's identity has not been released, nor have the officers involved in the encounter. The deputy who shot the man has been placed on standard administrative leave while the sheriff's office investigates. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 9.32.09 AM
MN News

6-year-old Northfield girl missing, mother dead of apparent suicide

Anyone who had seen the girl or her mother in the past two weeks should call Northfield police.

Pixabay - jet skis resting
MN News

Jet skier injured in explosion on Minnesota lake

The explosion happened on Little Lake 14 in St. Louis County.

Krisit Noem
MN News

Kristi Noem's response to 10-year-old Ohio girl pregnant after being raped

Abortion is illegal in South Dakota unless the mother's life is in danger.

police lights
WI News

Sheriff: Deputy shoots gun-wielding man in western Wisconsin

One deputy fired on the man, striking him in an unknown area of his body.

Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 7.28.32 AM
MN News

Man found dead in 26 inches of water in Le Sueur County

The 45-year-old was found in near the shoreline on Lake Washington.

police lights
MN News

Man arrested after abduction attempt in Bemidji

The incident occurred in Cameron Park on June 25.

betty danger's
MN News

Betty Danger's in NE Minneapolis for sale for $4.2 million

The asking price includes the restaurant's ferris wheel, as well as a nearby single-family home.

bicycle cyclist bike
MN News

Child riding bicycle killed by suspected drunk driver near Elko New Market

A 72-year-old Lakeville man has been arrested.

monkeypox
MN Health

Minnesota health officials warn monkeypox cases could grow rapidly

The state has so far confirmed only six cases of monkeypox virus.

291734046_502006195017388_4346404407323115820_n
MN News

Bodies of woman, three young children recovered from Vadnais Lake

Authorities say the bodies recovered were those of two boys, one girl and their mother.

Pixabay laptop keyboard phone dark
MN News

Charges: Duluth man had hundreds of child porn images, videos

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found nearly 330 images on the man's electronic devices.

hennepin county sheriff water patrol lake minnetonka
MN News

Scuba diver found dead in Lake Minnetonka identified as 20-year-old

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 20-year-old Brady Alan Aune, from Elko New Market, died of freshwater drowning on June 3.

Related

3620 Osborne Blvd, Racine, Wisconsin - June 2019
WI News

Multiple people shot during funeral for man killed by police in Wisconsin

The condition of the victims is unknown.

grass fire
WI News

'Evacuation Immediate': Wildfire burning in Burnett County, Wisconsin

The fire is reportedly threatening East Swiss Township and the Webb Lake area.

fire, firefighter
WI News

Dad and 2 children killed in western Wisconsin house fire

A devastating house fire happened early Thursday morning.

police lights
WI News

Homes shot at randomly in Wisconsin; residents nearly struck

The people inside the homes were nearly struck, according to the  Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

ambulance
WI News

Both drivers killed in head-on crash in western Wisconsin

The crash happened just before noon Saturday.

ambulance
WI News

2-year-old dies in farming accident in western Wisconsin

The child was run over by farm equipment, according to the sheriff.

Screen Shot 2022-03-11 at 9.04.58 AM
MN News

Twin Cities man fatally struck by driver in western Wisconsin

Thesing was a member of the Twin Cities-based Metropolis Rugby Club.

Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 10.55.45 AM
WI News

Watch: Deputy breaks through ice during search for snowmobiler

The deputy was helped out of the water, only to have his partner fall through moments later.