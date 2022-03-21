Snowmobiler crashes through ice, deputies follow while attempting rescue

Skip to main content
Snowmobiler crashes through ice, 2 deputies follow while attempting rescue

The snowmobiler is in a serious condition, while one of the deputies also required hospital treatment.

eltpics, Flickr

A snowmobiler is in serious condition at a hospital after crashing through lake ice near a resort in western Wisconsin.

The crash happened just after midnight Saturday on Prairie Lake, near the Wolf's Den Resort, with Barron County deputies and Chetek and Cameron firefighters called to the scene.

Two deputies found the snowmobiler in the water, but as they tried to rescue him the ice gave way, with both falling in.

"One deputy was able to hang on to the snowmobiler and help him stay afloat until they were both removed from the water by area fire departments and several citizens," the Barron County Sheriff's Office said.

The snowmobiler is in a serious but stable condition at a local hospital, while one of the deputies also required hospital treatment, but has since been released.

With the weather now warming up, it's becoming increasingly treacherous to venture out onto lake ice in the Upper Midwest.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the two deputies who attempted the rescue will be given special commendations for "without hesitation" risking their lives to save someone.

