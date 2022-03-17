Gov. Evers signs bills aimed at combating opioid ODs in Wisconsin

Skip to main content

Gov. Tony Evers signs three bills aiming to combat opioid overdoses in Wisconsin

Evers signed the bills into law Wednesday.
Tony Evers, Wisconsin governor

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed three bills into law Wednesday aimed at preventing opioid overdoses in the state.

The bills would increase penalties for opioid distribution, encourage the use of drug testing kits and establish a data system on usage.

An announcement from Evers’ office cites data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that shows 2020 as the highest year on record in the U.S. for overdose deaths, with a total of more than 93,000. Of those deaths, 75% were opioid related.

And in Milwaukee County, the state’s most populous county, overdose deaths hit an all time high in 2021 with 643 deaths, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

“Substance misuse has ravaged families and communities across our state, which has affected not only many Wisconsinites’ own health and safety but the well-being of their families and loved ones, too. Unfortunately, the pandemic has only further underscored challenges for folks working to overcome mental health crises and substance use disorders,” Evers said in a statement.

“Tragically, fentanyl has played a serious role in overdose deaths across the country, and these bills are an important step toward reducing substance misuse and overdose deaths here in our state.”

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The first bill signed by Evers would create a “graduated penalty structure” for manufacturing, distributing or processing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

According to the La Crosse Tribune, the bill is intended to align penalties related to fentanyl with those related to heroin.

The second bill specifies that kits used to test for the presence of fentanyl in drugs are not classified as drug paraphernalia.

And the third bill asks the state’s Department of Administration, along with the Department of Health Services and the Department of Safety and Professional Services to create a centralized data system on opioid and methamphetamines use.

Next Up

Tony Evers, Wisconsin governor
WI News

Gov. Evers signs bills aimed at combating opioid ODs in Wisconsin

Evers signed the bills into law Wednesday.

Harrison Smith
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings restructure Smith's contract to create cap space

Smith turned 33 on Feb. 2 and is entering his 11th season in the NFL.

mft 59 - minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

District says progress is being made with striking Minneapolis educators

Teachers have been on strike since March 8.

Deerwood Bank in Garrison
MN News

Two Twin Cities men sentenced for armed bank robbery by Mille Lacs Lake

John Thomas Paciorek II and James Richard Ardito Jr. had both previously pleaded guilty.

2012 St. Patrick's Day
MN Weather

Luck of the Irish or climate change? 80 in March used to be impossible

Remember St. Patrick's Day in 2012, when the Twin Cities hit 80 degrees?

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

What exactly are the Vikings doing?

In the coming days, things will happen. Whether they paint all of Picasso’s twisted figures into soothing Monets or not, we’ll see.

ashley Carlson
MN News

Death of mom whose disappearance sparked long search was an accident

The Midwest Medical Examiner has ruled Ashley Carlson's death accidental.

gage elementary school
MN News

Body found in snow pile at Rochester elementary school

Police say there's no immediate threat to the public.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Pole barn fire in northeastern Minnesota kills 70 sheep

Firefighters arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames.

Jarred Vanderbilt
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves troll Lakers, clinch spot in play-in tourney

After years of torment, the Timberwolves got some revenge on Wednesday night.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild win physical battle against Bruins

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice to give the Wild a much-needed win.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings trying to trade Danielle Hunter

Hunter is owed an $18 million roster bonus on Sunday.

Related

prescription medication drugs opioids pill bottle
MN News

Minnesota to receive nearly $8M in McKinsey opioid settlement

The money will go to opioid prevention and education in Minnesota.

walmart mask
MN News

Wisconsin Senate votes to end statewide mask mandate

The joint resolution now heads to the Republican-controlled state assembly.

Stearns County Jail - Zachary Wolf crop.jpg
MN News

Annandale man charged with murder in teen's overdose

Charges allege he provided the deadly heroin to the victim.

coronavirus, COVID-19 test
MN Coronavirus

Wis. health officials compare COVID-19 surge to New York City in spring

Gov. Evers is encouraging people to take steps to help stop the spread of the virus.

masks, coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Wisconsin Assembly votes to overturn Gov. Tony Evers' face mask mandate

The GOP-led Legislature has opposed the Democratic governor's COVID measures.

Marijuana, cannabis
MN News

Wisconsin governor proposes legalizing marijuana in his budget proposal

If it passes, two of Minnesota's neighbors will have legalized recreational marijuana.

Painkiller pills - (U.S. Air Force photo illustration Tech. Sgt. Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
MN News

MN to get at least $50M in opioid crisis settlement with Purdue Pharma

The money will go to prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts related to the opioid crisis.

restaurant-690975_1280
MN Coronavirus

Judge blocks enforcement of Wisconsin's COVID-19 indoor capacity restrictions

The judge issued a temporary restraining order following a lawsuit that claims restaurant capacity restrictions are unlawful.