Tow boat collides with Mississippi River lock and dam in Alma, WI

A tow boat collided with the Mississippi River lock and dam in Alma, Wisconsin late Saturday night. 

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, the southbound Canal Barge Company tow boat lost control of a barge while approaching Lock and Dam 4 around 11 p.m.

The tow boat continued downstream and collided with a portion of the lock and dam. 

No cargo or fuel spilled into the river during the incident and there were no injuries reported, according to the sheriff's office. 

The crash remains under investigation by the United States Coast Guard. 

