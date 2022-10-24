Skip to main content
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview.

The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.

The Hartland Police Department announced Sunday that two adults and four children died in the incident, with a fire reported at the apartment in which they lived shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.

The adults are Connor and Jessica McKisick, with the children two girls aged 14 and 12, and two boys both aged 3.

The investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding their deaths and the cause of the fire, but police say there is no threat to the wider public.

The incident has caused shock in the Waukesha County community of just over 9,000 residents, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The American Red Cross is assisting three other families, comprising ten people, displaced by the fire.

