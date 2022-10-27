Skip to main content
Watch: Destructive drunk-driving crash caught on video in Wisconsin

Police said the driver's preliminary breath test was over three times the legal limit.

Eau Claire Police Department

Police said the driver's preliminary breath test was over three times the legal limit.

A disastrous drunk-driving crash was captured on surveillance camera in Eau Claire, Wisconsin this past weekend.

Police said the driver's preliminary breath test results was .242 — over three times the legal limit — after he crashed into two vehicles at about 9:20 a.m. Saturday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. The driver veers off the road on a bend and crashes into an SUV waiting at a traffic lights, before rolling into a parked car.

Authorities said all who were involved in the crash avoided serious injury. Bring Me The News reached out to the Eau Claire Police Department for more details.

The driver was arrested for a first offense of driving under the influence and a second-degree reckless endangerment charge.

A woman said on the police department's Facebook post that her nephew was a victim in the crash.

"He needs a lot of prayers to [recover] from this. God sure was with him that day," she said.

According to a study conducted by Zutobi, Wisconsin ranks as the eighth-highest DUI rate in the United States.

