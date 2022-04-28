WI child dies of suspected 'unusual' hepatitis; unexplained cases growing globally

Skip to main content
Wisconsin child dies of suspected 'unusual' hepatitis; unexplained cases growing globally

Wisconsin child dies of suspected 'unusual' hepatitis; unexplained cases growing globally

If confirmed, the Wisconsin child's death will be the first in the U.S. tied to the mysterious wave of cases.

Photo by Aditya Romansa on Unsplash

If confirmed, the Wisconsin child's death will be the first in the U.S. tied to the mysterious wave of cases.

Wisconsin health officials are investigating four cases of severe liver inflammation in children, including one death, while health experts across the globe explore a potential link between adenovirus and pediatric hepatitis.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced one child has died and one child has received a liver transplant since the cluster of suspected adenovirus-associated hepatitis cases appeared in the state.

Similar cases are appearing in previously-healthy children all around the world. The sudden liver inflammation (hepatitis) is puzzling health experts as hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D and E have all been ruled out as the cause. 

Adenovirus type 41 is not a known cause of hepatitis in healthy children, however, health agencies across the globe are exploring a potential link. 

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide health alert to ask clinicians to be on the lookout and report any unusual cases of hepatitis to their local and state health departments. 

On April 21, the World Health Organization reported at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported in children globally, with most occurring in the United Kingdom, and mostly affecting children aged 5 and under.

If confirmed, the Wisconsin child's death will be the first in the U.S. tied to the mysterious wave of cases.

Symptoms 

Adenovirus type 41 typically presents with respiratory symptoms, diarrhea, vomiting and fever, according to the CDC. 

Symptoms of hepatitis include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain, and jaundice. 

There is no specific treatment for adenovirus infections, but they are a common virus and the vast majority of those who contract it will not get particularly sick. 

Adenovirus resulting in hepatitis remains extremely rare, but the BBC reports scientists are investigating whether the pandemic-related restrictions may have resulted in some young children being exposed to the virus a little later than usual, resulting in a "more vigorous" immune response in some children.

U.S. cases 

In the United States, 9 cases of unusual hepatitis have been reported in Alabama in children ages 6 and under. 

Each child was previously healthy and had a laboratory-confirmed case of adenovirus type 41, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Two children required transplants but none died. 

On Monday, health officials in Illinois reported three potential cases in children younger than 10 with one child requiring a transplant. 

Two cases are also being investigated in North Carolina. 

On Thursday, a Minnesota Department of Health spokesperson told Bring Me The News no cases have been identified in Minnesota to date.

Next Up

kid hospital doctor
WI News

WI child dies of suspected 'unusual' hepatitis; unexplained cases growing globally

If confirmed, the Wisconsin child's death will be the first in the U.S. tied to the mysterious wave of cases.

Lake Nokomis
MN Weather

Why Minnesota's cool spring is a good indicator for a hot summer

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard explains why our cool spring means there's a good chance Minnesota has a hot summer.

State Capitol.
MN News

DFL and GOP come to agreement on UI, frontline worker bonuses

It follows months of negotiations over topping up the state's unemployment insurance

29-web-or-mls-4370_Brookside_Ct_26_3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This Edina condo's neighbors are Minnehaha Creek and Todd Park

The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit is close to a multitude of golf clubs and parks

flickr covid healt care worker coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 28

Hospitalizations rose by more than 30 in the 24-hour reporting period.

USATSI_15988006_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Deep dive with the Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Draft guide

What will the Vikings do in the draft? Meet your ultimate draft preview with our collection of stories.

Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 8.32.28 AM
MN News

Is your vehicle among 15 models most targeted by catalytic converter thieves?

Owners of the 15 most-targeted vehicle models can have an identification number put on their catalytic converter for free, Minnesota authorities say.

Federal court house
MN News

Illinois man who trafficked women out of MN hotel gets 20 years

The man was arrested at a Bloomington hotel in 2019.

Steve-O and Maria Bamford
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis Comedy Festival returns; Steve-O and Maria Bamford in lineup

The 6-day festival will return in June after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus.

Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 7.40.41 AM
MN News

Man in early 20s killed in Minneapolis drive-by shooting

It happened in north Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

WIkimedia commons covid vaccine moderna
MN Coronavirus

Moderna seeks authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 6

It would be the first COVID vaccine in the market aimed at the youngest children.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Father critical after being stabbed by son near Mankato

The son has been arrested.

Related

MN Health

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

Of the more than 24,000 confirmed cases worldwide, only 191 are outside of China.

doctor, blood work, needle
MN Health

Health officials declare Hepatitis A outbreak in Minnesota

13 people have been hospitalized as a result.

MN News

Used heroin needles suspected in rise of hepatitis C cases

Fresh Thyme
MN Health

Minnesotan contracts Hepatitis A linked to Fresh Thyme blackberries

The patient was hospitalized but has since recovered.

covid
MN News

Wisconsin sees first child death from MIS-C, a rare COVID-related condition

The child lived in southeast Wisconsin and was under 10 years old.

us navy flickr hospital covid
WI News

Wisconsin hospital system reports record number of COVID patients

Wisconsin's seven-day average for patients hospitalized was 1,784 as of Jan. 4.

coronavirus, ICU, covid-19 hospital, doctor
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases, deaths in Wisconsin continue to surge

Wisconsin reported its highest single-day death count on Wednesday.

Fresh Thyme
MN Health

Hepatitis A outbreak traced back to blackberries sold at Fresh Thyme

Minnesotan shoppers have been warned about the outbreak.