Mom, daughter dead in crash involving WI Senate Minority Leader

Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (DFL) was involved in a crash that killed a mother and daughter last week in northwestern Wisconsin.

Ashland police said the crash happened on Friday, July 22 at about 12:26 p.m. on Hwy. 2 at Lakeshore Drive, near Turner Road.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the collision happened when the 70-year-old Bewley, who represents a district in northwestern Wisconsin, pulled out from the entrance of Maslowski Beach to turn east onto the highway but crashed into the other vehicle, which was traveling westbound.

The other vehicle was driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, from Clearfield, Pennsylvania. Police say the crash sent Ortman's car spinning across the highway and struck another vehicle, driven by 45-year-old Jodi Munson, from Mason, Wisconsin.

Ortman was taken to Memorial Medical Center and was pronounced dead. Her five-5-old daughter, Khaleesi, was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Khaleesi, 5, and her mother, Alyssa Ortman, 27. Facebook

Bewley nor Munson was injured in the crash.

"This is a heartbreaking event for the community. Our thoughts and prayers are focused on the individuals involved, their families and their loved ones," Bewley's office said in a statement. "Senator Bewley, who was not seriously injured in the accident, wants to thank all the dedicated law enforcement and emergency medical personnel who helped in the aftermath of the accident."

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Bewley was speaking with a reporting intern at the time of the crash Friday. The intern had arranged the interview to speak about this fall's elections for the Legislature.

According to the Wisconsin news outlet, the intern who spoke with Bewley said she admitted to having cataract eye surgery the day before.

The father of the girl killed, Brandon Fink, posted on Facebook that the senator had not reached out to him as of Monday afternoon.

"Wow... my daughter was taken from me after a US Senator, [Janet Bewley], hit her and her mother into traffic and to their demise. Hasn't even reached out... great people we elect," he said.

Police are investigating the crash. No charges have been filed as of Tuesday.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.