Wisconsin 10-year-old found dead, homicide investigation underway

A 10-year-old girl from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin who didn't return home after visiting her aunt Sunday night has been found dead, and police are investigating her death as a homicide.

According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, Iliana M. Peters, who goes by "Lily," was last seen by family members on Sunday evening. Her father contacted police at about 9 p.m. when she didn't return home after visiting her aunt on the 400 block of North Grove Street.

"She was supposed to heading home to the 50 block of East Birch Street," police said.

The area was searched and family and friends were contacted, and then after dark a bicycle that police believe belongs to Lily was found in a wooded area near a walking path and the Leinenkugel's brewery parking lot, which is close to her aunt's home.

"At about 9:15 this morning a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail," said Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm in a press conference. "The Chippewa County Coroner's Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters. At this point we are considering this a homicide investigation."

"We encourage anyone with information to please contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department and to maintain a state of vigiliance as there may be a danger to the public."

No one in custody and police are following up on "multiple leads."

Chief Kelm is expected to provide more information at a 5 p.m. press conference.