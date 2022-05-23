Wisconsin couple fight, kill bear that broke into their home

A Wisconsin couple put up a fight with a black bear that broke into their home, ultimately killing it Friday night.

Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking said the incident happened around 11:11 p.m. at a home west of of the City of Medford in the north-central part of the state.

The homeowners — a husband and wife — told police they noticed a bear outside eating from a bird feeder. They opened a window and yelled at the bear to go away, according to a release, at which point the bear immediately turned and "charged" at the house, breaking through the window into the home and attacked the couple.

Both the husband and wife were injured in the scuffle, suffering from "numerous bites and injuries" from the bear attack. At one point, the bear was stabbed with a kitchen knife. The husband eventually got a gun and shot the bear, killing it.

The couple also had sleeping children inside the house when the attack occurred.

The bear was identified as an adult female and had a cub with her at the time. The cub ran off as the mother bear had charged the home, according to the sheriff. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources took possession of the bear for testing.

According to the National Park Service, bear spray is the most recommended tool for self-defense against a bear. The park service recommends to not use a firearm for stopping an attack, as it could "worsen" the attack and make the bear more agitated. Bearwise, a program that helps educate people on black bears, suggests to remove bird feeders from homes if bears are active in the area.

"Birdseed and grains have lots of calories, so they're attractive to bears. Removing feeders is the best way to avoid creating conflicts with bears," the website says.