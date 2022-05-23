Skip to main content
Wisconsin couple fight, kill bear that broke into their home

Wisconsin couple fight, kill bear that broke into their home

The incident happened last week in north-central Wisconsin.

Taylor County Sheriff's Office

The incident happened last week in north-central Wisconsin.

A Wisconsin couple put up a fight with a black bear that broke into their home, ultimately killing it Friday night.

Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking said the incident happened around 11:11 p.m. at a home west of of the City of Medford in the north-central part of the state. 

The homeowners — a husband and wife — told police they noticed a bear outside eating from a bird feeder. They opened a window and yelled at the bear to go away, according to a release, at which point the bear immediately turned and "charged" at the house, breaking through the window into the home and attacked the couple.

Both the husband and wife were injured in the scuffle, suffering from "numerous bites and injuries" from the bear attack. At one point, the bear was stabbed with a kitchen knife. The husband eventually got a gun and shot the bear, killing it.

The couple also had sleeping children inside the house when the attack occurred.

The bear was identified as an adult female and had a cub with her at the time. The cub ran off as the mother bear had charged the home, according to the sheriff. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources took possession of the bear for testing.

According to the National Park Service, bear spray is the most recommended tool for self-defense against a bear. The park service recommends to not use a firearm for stopping an attack, as it could "worsen" the attack and make the bear more agitated. Bearwise, a program that helps educate people on black bears, suggests to remove bird feeders from homes if bears are active in the area.

"Birdseed and grains have lots of calories, so they're attractive to bears. Removing feeders is the best way to avoid creating conflicts with bears," the website says.

Next Up

Bear killed after it attacked couple in Wisconsin.
WI News

Wisconsin couple fight, kill bear that broke into their home

The incident happened last week in north-central Wisconsin.

Image from iOS (2)
MN Shopping

Urban Outfitters store in Uptown to close

A number of national chains have departed Uptown in recent years.

Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 6.41.22 AM
MN News

USS Minneapolis-St. Paul officially launched in Duluth ceremony

It's the first U.S. Navy ship to be commissioned in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-05-21 at 9.56.21 AM
MN News

North High principal Mauri Friestleben returning to finish year

The principal said Friday she had been fired from her role over her support of a student protest.

ambulance
MN News

One dead, two injured in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 169

The crash occurred on Highway 169 early Sunday morning.

minneapolis police
MN News

Man fatally shot overnight in north Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m.

Screen Shot 2022-05-22 at 8.30.08 AM
MN News

Campsites closed at Voyageurs National Park due to 'historic' water levels

All backcountry trails and campsites are closed, as well as many frontcountry sites.

state capitol Minnesota
MN News

Lawmakers reach agreement on tax cuts ahead of session's end

Lawmakers announced they had reached a deal on a tax bill Saturday ahead of the looming session deadline.

281699116_10226502238438986_800951410789352812_n
MN News

Victims of daytime drive-by shooting in Robbinsdale identified

The two men died after a hail of bullets struck a vehicle.

Screen Shot 2022-05-22 at 8.14.37 AM
MN News

Source of 'loud explosion' in Brooklyn Park a mystery

The noise was investigated by police, but no source could be determined.

covid, vaccine, booster shots
MN Coronavirus

COVID: All Americans over 50 advised to get a second booster

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise again as new COVID variants emerge.

J.W. Peck (left) and Eric Galler.
MN Food & Drink

2 Minnesotans inducted into White Castle's Hall of Fame

White Castle — it's what a man in Minneapolis and another in Woodbury, crave.

Related

fire pixabay stock
WI News

1 dead, 1 escapes western Wisconsin house fire

The single-story home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived early Wednesday morning.

Pixabay - black bear
MN Sports

Black bear bites professional baseball player in western Wisconsin

The former MSU-Mankato star was bitten in his back.

Screen Shot 2019-05-13 at 11.38.50 AM
MN News

Bear attacks dog in Wisconsin city just across Minnesota border

The dog survived the fight with the bear.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
WI News

Authorities ID Wisconsin man killed in weekend snowmobile crash

The 71-year-old is from rural Centuria, Wisconsin, the sheriff's office said.

police lights
WI News

Homes shot at randomly in Wisconsin; residents nearly struck

The people inside the homes were nearly struck, according to the  Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

MN News

Person killed by bear on Rainy Lake island ID'd as Maple Plain woman

The 62-year-old went to check on her dogs and didn't come back.

Screen Shot 2022-05-19 at 1.59.51 PM
WI News

Series of explosions at manufacturing plant injures 6 in Wisconsin

The blast rocked the Wisconsin town just before 7:45 a.m.

fire, firefighter
WI News

Dad and 2 children killed in western Wisconsin house fire

A devastating house fire happened early Thursday morning.