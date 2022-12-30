Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard

The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.

One such building is the Simply Scandinavian gift store located on the easternmost peninsula in Door County, Wisconsin. Photos and videos posted online show the entire shop covered in thick ice, including columns and daggers of ice draped on all sides of the building.

"The ice of this magnitude is not typical. We are hoping some of it will thaw in the coming days to ease the weight on this little shop," the store's Facebook page said earlier this week.

"The little shop is holding its own, thawing slowly and we will have updated pictures tomorrow on our site!" a store worker told Bring Me The News on Friday.

Fortunately, the store is seasonal so it isn't scheduled to reopen until the spring. Many scenes like the one at Simply Scandinavian were found in the wake of the historic blizzard that also paralyzed Buffalo with more than 50 inches of snow.