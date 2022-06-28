WI governor vows to protect anyone charged with abortion crimes

Skip to main content
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vows to protect anyone charged with abortion crimes

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vows to protect anyone charged with abortion crimes

“You think it’s bad now? The four Republicans that are going after me, one of them we’re going to beat, they are going to make it worse," Evers said.

Coburn Dukehart/Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism via Flickr

“You think it’s bad now? The four Republicans that are going after me, one of them we’re going to beat, they are going to make it worse," Evers said.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has promised to grant clemency to anyone charged under the state's 1849 law that bans most abortions. 

The law, called "outdated" by Evers, was reactivated after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade law last Friday. The 173-year-old law says abortion is only legal in Wisconsin if the mother's life is in danger, which has prompted Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to suspend its abortion services

“I don’t think that a law that was written before the Civil War, or before women secured the right to vote, should be used to dictate these intimate decisions,” Evers said at the Wisconsin Democratic Party Convention, adding that he will do everything in his power to give all women a choice. 

"Our work to do the right thing for the people of this state must continue. We will fight this decision in every way we can with every power we have," Evers said in a statement. 

"I will never stop fighting to make sure that every single Wisconsinite has the right to consult their family, their faith and their doctor to make the reproductive healthcare decision that is right for them, and without interference from politicians or members of the Supreme Court who don't know anything about their life circumstances, values or responsibilities."

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has also said he'll fight the 1849 law. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that four leading Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor — former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, businessman Tim Michels, state Rep. Tim Ramthun and businessman Kevin Nicholson — all have been outspoken critics of abortion rights and have stated previously they would attempt to keep the 1849 law intact. 

Evers noted their views, saying abortion would be in greater jeopardy if a Republican wins the election. 

“You think it’s bad now? The four Republicans that are going after me, one of them we’re going to beat, they are going to make it worse," Evers said. 

Evers also said he'll provide clemency to doctors who are charged with violating the law. 

According to Wisconsin law, anyone who performs an abortion would be committing a felony, with doctors facing up to six years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines. The law does make an exception only to save the life of a woman, however, it does provide exceptions for females who are victims of rape or incest. 

Next Up

Tony Evers, Wisconsin governor
WI News

WI governor vows to protect anyone charged with abortion crimes

“You think it’s bad now? The four Republicans that are going after me, one of them we’re going to beat, they are going to make it worse," Evers said.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 28

The state will stop providing daily updates and move to weekly editions beginning Thursday, June 30.

FWV_YSOWAAI_CS-
TV, Movies and The Arts

Sports anchor Hobie Artigue announces FOX9 departure

Artigue has spent the past seven years covering Minnesota sports.

hennepin county medical center
MN News

Boy, 7, dies after being pulled from pool in south Minneapolis

The boy was pulled from a pool at a home in south Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 8.32.18 AM
MN News

Nashville man leaving wedding shot in the face in Minneapolis

He was leaving a wedding when gunfire erupted near the Stone Arch Bridge Saturday night.

image
MN Food & Drink

Abogados Café in St. Paul is the first law-themed coffee shop in America

The new business is Minnesota's first Latina-owned coffee shop.

Clydesdale
MN News

Man dies after being run over by his Clydesdale in St. Cloud

The accident happened Sunday afternoon at the St. Cloud MAC.

minneapolis police
MN News

Whittier neighborhood shooting marks 44th homicide in Minneapolis

The shooting happened around 1:05 p.m. Monday.

School lunch cafeteria flickr
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools providing free summer meals, snacks

The summer meal program began Monday.

Brandon Gardas
MN News

St. Michael standoff suspect charged, bail set at $10 million

A judge on Monday set the high bail due to "very significant concerns of public safety" regarding Brandon Gardas.

20210722_hhc_570
Sponsored Story

Minnesota's premier trauma center housed at HCMC

The Minneapolis center is nationally recognized in pediatric trauma

Crisp & Green
MN Food & Drink

Crisp & Green opening 13th store in Twin Cities in July

The fast-casual salad and grains restaurant has exploded onto the food scene.

Related

abortion, planned parenthood
WI News

Planned Parenthood suspends abortion services in WI due to 173-year-old law

A battle in the courts is likely coming.

Tony Evers, Wisconsin governor
WI News

Gov. Evers signs bills aimed at combating opioid ODs in Wisconsin

Evers signed the bills into law Wednesday.

Douglas Uhde
WI News

Man accused of killing retired judge in Wisconsin dies in hospital

Douglas Uhde, 56, had been in critical condition after shooting himself during police negotiations.

Ron Johnson
WI News

Jan. 6 committee says aide for WI senator tried to give fake elector info to Pence

The attempt was discovered through text messages in the ongoing public hearing held by the Jan. 6 select committee.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Overturning Roe v. Wade won't do a 'damn thing' to prevent abortions, Walz says

Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Saturday meant to protect abortion access in the state and people who come from out of state seeking one.

Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 10.02.59 AM
MN News

North Dakota's only abortion clinic relocating to Minnesota

A GoFundMe set up to help the clinic make the move to Minnesota has surpassed its $500,000 goal.

pixabay - us supreme court
MN News

MN, WI attorneys general push SCOTUS to block to Texas abortion law

They say the law is in "direct contravention of nearly a half century of binding precedent."

fire pixabay stock
WI News

1 dead, 1 escapes western Wisconsin house fire

The single-story home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived early Wednesday morning.