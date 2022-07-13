Wisconsin GOP governor candidate doesn't rule out overturning 2020 election

A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor hasn't ruled out attempting to overturn the 2020 election results, in which President Joe Biden won the battleground state.

In an interview with WKOW-TV on Tuesday, candidate Tim Michels said he'd "need to see the details" when asked if he'd sign a bill seeking to reclaim Wisconsin's electoral votes in the event he beats Democratic Governor Tony Evers this November.

Michels' indication he hasn't ruled out attempting to decertify Wisconsin's presidential election results follows renewed pressure from former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Michels.

A 4-3 ruling by the conservative-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last week declaring ballot drop boxes illegal ignited Trump's latest effort to reverse the state's election outcome.

"Does Wisconsin RECLAIM the Electors, turn over the Election to the actual winner (by a lot!), or sit back and do nothing as our Country continues to go to HELL?" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.

Despite repeated false claims by Trump and his supporters regarding the 2020 election results in Wisconsin and other tightly-contested states, there has been no evidence of election fraud at a level that would overturn Biden's win.

Michels has said he'll work to pass the Michels Election Integrity Blueprint if elected, which would see twice-yearly purging of voter rolls and the abolition of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.

“Tim Michels is too radical for Wisconsinites and proves again and again that he is more concerned about pandering to Donald Trump and ultra-MAGA Republicans," stated Hannah Menchhoff, rapid response director of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. "He is too divisive for our state and will only work to undo the progress we have made under Governor Evers.”