Skip to main content
Wisconsin GOP governor candidate doesn't rule out overturning 2020 election

Wisconsin GOP governor candidate doesn't rule out overturning 2020 election

A Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate said he'd "need to see the details" on a bill to overturn the 2020 election results.

Tim Michels, Facebook

A Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate said he'd "need to see the details" on a bill to overturn the 2020 election results.

A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor hasn't ruled out attempting to overturn the 2020 election results, in which President Joe Biden won the battleground state.

In an interview with WKOW-TV on Tuesday, candidate Tim Michels said he'd "need to see the details" when asked if he'd sign a bill seeking to reclaim Wisconsin's electoral votes in the event he beats Democratic Governor Tony Evers this November.

Michels' indication he hasn't ruled out attempting to decertify Wisconsin's presidential election results follows renewed pressure from former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Michels

A 4-3 ruling by the conservative-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last week declaring ballot drop boxes illegal ignited Trump's latest effort to reverse the state's election outcome. 

"Does Wisconsin RECLAIM the Electors, turn over the Election to the actual winner (by a lot!), or sit back and do nothing as our Country continues to go to HELL?" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.

Despite repeated false claims by Trump and his supporters regarding the 2020 election results in Wisconsin and other tightly-contested states, there has been no evidence of election fraud at a level that would overturn Biden's win.

Michels has said he'll work to pass the Michels Election Integrity Blueprint if elected, which would see twice-yearly purging of voter rolls and the abolition of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission. 

“Tim Michels is too radical for Wisconsinites and proves again and again that he is more concerned about pandering to Donald Trump and ultra-MAGA Republicans," stated Hannah Menchhoff, rapid response director of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. "He is too divisive for our state and will only work to undo the progress we have made under Governor Evers.”

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-13 at 2.57.27 PM
WI News

Wisconsin GOP governor candidate doesn't rule out overturning 2020 election

A Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate said he'd "need to see the details" on a bill to overturn the 2020 election results.

Joey Chestnut
Minnesota Life

Joey Chestnut coming to Minnesota for rib-eating contest

Bring a wet wipe...

IDS Center
MN News

Nearly half the floors of IDS Center evacuated due to flooding

According to the building's owner, the 26th floor and above were evacuated.

Screen Shot 2022-07-13 at 12.43.05 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

An Evening with Cary Elwes will include Q&A, 'Princess Bride' screening

Elwes will appear at the Fitzgerald Theater later this year.

farming field
MN News

Minnesota farmer charged with $46M organic grain sales fraud

James Clayton Wolf faces three counts of wire fraud in the case.

image
MN Food & Drink

'Upscale' brewery with golf simulator planned for Chanhassen

Take a look inside the plans for Hackamore Brewing Company.

Emagine Movie Theater in Eagan
MN News

Injuries after firework set off in Eagan movie theater

Police said "several" people were treated for minor injuries.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman dead, Iowa man jailed after head-on crash

The driver of the Nissan, 79-year-old Shirley Emma Friebe, of Eagle Bend, died in the crash.

image
MN Food & Drink

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks to open fifth Twin Cities location

The fast-casual eatery is expanding.

Dennis Molla
MN News

Charges: Trump fan who blamed BLM/Antifa for fire started it himself

The 29-year-old from Brooklyn Center is facing two wire fraud charges.

Image from iOS (2)
MN Weather

Ominous clouds as severe storm rolled through Twin Cities

People around the Twin Cities were in awe of the ominous storm clouds.

Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 4.31.36 PM
MN News

Woman killed in Apple Valley was caught in crossfire between son, ex-boyfriend

Michelle McGill suffered ten gunshot wounds.

Related

Rep. Tom Emmer
Elections 2020

Rep. Tom Emmer among 106 Republicans backing bid to overturn election result

Republican AGs in 17 states are attempting to overturn the presidential election through the courts.

10801367834_df1e0be7e3_k
MN News

Wisconsin holding special election, but safety concerns persist

The election will determine the next representative from the seat representing Northwestern Wisconsin.

MN News

Judge overturns MN law dictating where candidates are placed on a ballot

State statute would have dictated that elections results from 2018 would determine what candidates are at the top of the ballot in November.

Tony Evers, Wisconsin governor
WI News

Gov. Evers signs bills aimed at combating opioid ODs in Wisconsin

Evers signed the bills into law Wednesday.

10801367834_df1e0be7e3_k
MN News

Republican Tom Tiffany wins Wisconsin special election

Tiffany won with 57 percent of the vote in the Northwestern Wisconsin district.

Wisconsin flag
MN News

Wisconsin Republicans ask court to jail Dem officials in 2020 election probe

The charge is being led by a former state Supreme Court justice.

alcohol bar
WI News

Alcohol deaths in WI rose nearly 25% in 2020, report says

1,077 people died from alcohol use in Wisconsin in 2020.

State Capitol.
MN News

MN House votes to condemn insurrection and false election claims, 8 GOPers vote against

The resolution condemned violence at the U.S. and state capitols and declared support for 2020 election results.