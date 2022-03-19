Skip to main content
Wisconsin investigators solve mystery of baby's 2009 death

Wisconsin investigators solve mystery of baby's 2009 death

The baby's mother has been charged with concealing a death.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin

The baby's mother has been charged with concealing a death.

The death of a baby whose body was found in a garbage bag in 2009 has finally been solved.

The heartbreaking discovery was made in the Village of Theresa, Wisconsin, 13 years ago, with authorities saying that the full-term baby girl appeared to have been healthy.

But investigators were unable to identify whose baby she was or any family members, naming her "Baby Theresa" after where she was found, with the tot buried in May 2009 with members of the Dodge County community attending, but without any family present.

An autopsy determined that there was no indication that the child had been killed, but rather she was the victim of "fetal demise," suggesting she had died prior to or during birth.

The sheriff's office says that it continued to investigate throughout the years, and eventually "advances in forensic science allowed us to identify a suspect in this incident."

The girl's mother, Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, was identified in 2021, 

Police say they worked with the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office "to identify the correct charge in this incident," which ultimately led to Luttinen of being charged with concealing the death of a child, which carries a sentence of up to 3 years and 6 months in prison.

Luttinen made her first court appearance this week.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

"This incident shocked our Dodge County community when it occurred, but as shocking as it may be, the professionals of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office, along with our community, came together from the initial discovery of Baby Theresa’s body until today," said Sheriff Dale Schmidt.

"I would like to thank all of those who worked diligently in this incident over the past 13 years."

"While this certainly has been a shocking discovery for us all, especially to the family of Baby Theresa, closure can now begin for all those touched," he added.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-03-19 at 8.59.22 AM
WI News

Investigators solve mystery of baby's 2009 death

The baby's mother has been charged with concealing a death.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman dies as 'argument escalates into gunfire' in Lowry Hill

The shooting happened Friday morning.

Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Reports: Twins agree to mega-deal with Carlos Correa

The Twins were definitely in on Carlos Correa.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT on criticism over taunting Lakers: '[Get] the f*** out of here'

The Timberwolves star did not hold back.

u.s. attorney
MN News

MN man gets 25 years in prison for 2 armed bank robberies, other crimes

He stole more than $100,000 in cash and merchandise during three armed robberies in 2018.

edina racism
MN News

Edina students stage walkout, demand district do more after racist video shared online

Students are calling for change to prevent future incidents from happening.

Amber Alert
MN News

Amber Alert: Big Lake man arrested for alleged kidnapping of boy, 2

The boy was found safe Thursday night.

Trevor Story
MN Twins

Report: Trevor Story down to 4 teams; Twins a mystery suitor?

The Twins are also reportedly interested in Oakland starters Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea.

cloquet middle school
MN News

Police investigating emails threatening shooting at Cloquet Middle School

"Multiple people" have been interviewed but no one has been arrested.

Hamud Faal
WI News

Body of UW-La Crosse student found in Mississippi River

His body was found in about 25 feet of water.

Screen Shot 2022-03-18 at 12.44.42 PM
MN Weather

Rain and snow looks likely next week in Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard shows what 8 different models are suggesting in terms of snowfall.

Screen Shot 2022-03-18 at 11.27.55 AM
Minnesota Life

Viral video shows 'nerve-racking' ice house removal on MN lake

"That's a lot of f****** water. Holy f***," a voice says in the video.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Police investigating death of one-month-old baby

The baby's tragic death was confirmed by the Rice County Sheriff's Office.

police tape
MN News

Suspicious death under investigation in western Wisconsin

Few details of the death have been released.

ashley Carlson
MN News

Death of mom whose disappearance sparked long search was an accident

The Midwest Medical Examiner has ruled Ashley Carlson's death accidental.

Kelly Casper suring public schools wisconsin
WI News

Charges: Wisconsin superintendent strip searched 6 students

The superintendent searched the students as part of a vaping investigation, charges state.

police lights
WI News

Homes shot at randomly in Wisconsin; residents nearly struck

The people inside the homes were nearly struck, according to the  Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Screen Shot 2021-07-03 at 8.10.45 AM
MN News

Police investigating suspicious death near Northfield

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says a man was found dead in his home.

police lights
MN News

Death of 5-month-old under investigation in Wisconsin

A 911 caller reported that the child was not breathing and unresponsive.

MN News

Police investigating deaths of Wisconsin man and infant daughter

They were discovered in a home about 20 miles from the MN border.