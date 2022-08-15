Skip to main content
Wisconsin man admits to 1992 revenge killings 15 years after boyhood tragedy

The 52-year-old man is in custody 30 years after the 1992 double murder.

Waupaca County Sheriff's Office

The 52-year-old man is in custody 30 years after the 1992 double murder.

A 30-year-old cold case in Wisconsin appears to have been solved, with charges filed against a now-52-year-old man for the murder of two people. 

According to the charges, the double homicide was an apparent revenge killing. 

Tony Haase was 22 years old when he allegedly fatally stabbed a woman and her boyfriend, some 15 years after Haase's father was killed in a snowmobile accident.

On March 22, 1992, police discovered the "lifeless bodies" of Tanna M. Togstad, 23, and Timothy W. Mumbrue, 34, in the bedroom of a home on Butternut Ridge Road in rural Royalton, Wisconsin. 

The case went cold despite decades of investigation, until a break came July 6 this year when a DNA sample was collected from a pen Haase used during a traffic stop. The DNA sample was analyzed and the results revealed a “major male contributor” DNA profile that was "consistent with the profile previously detected from the bodily fluids recovered from the body of Togstad," the criminal complaint states. 

Haase was escorted out of his place of work – at the Waupaca Foundry – by a sergeant and an FBI special agent on Aug. 11. During an interview at the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, Haase said his father was friends with Togstad's father and they were racing snowmobiles on Dec. 31, 1977 when the accident occurred and Haase's father was killed. 

Haase initially said he had no memory of the homicides, but recalled having "snippets/blurbs" of memories that he was involved. He later recalled becoming "very drunk" on Mar. 20, 1992 when he started thinking about his father's accident, prompting him to go to Togstad's home. 

In what he described as a "drunken stupor," Haase said he got into a "scuffle" with Mumbrue and then "moved his arm in a stabbing motion toward Mumbrue's chest."

Togstad yelled and Haase "remembered" punching her in the face, a strike that he believed knocked her unconscious. When she began to "stir," he recalled stabbing her in the chest. 

Haase also recalled seeing the double homicide on the news and thinking, 'Holy f***, what did I do," the criminal complaint says. 

Togstad died of a single stab wound to the chest and Mumbrue was killed from multiple stab wounds to his head, neck and chest. 

Togstad's pet dog was also stabbed to death. 

