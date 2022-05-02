Woman found dead after being hit by train in Superior

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on the railroad tracks in Superior, Wisconsin over the weekend.

According to Superior Police Department, the woman's body was located around 12:45 p.m. Saturday on a section of railroad tracks located on private property.

Police believe she was struck by a train while walking on or crossing the tracks near Tower Avenue and Winter Street. Foul play is not suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

The woman has not been identified by authorities, but FOX 21 in Duluth notes that friends and family have identified her as 30-year-old Hayleigh Turner.