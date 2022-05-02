Luke Bryan's 'Farm Tour' coming to Minnesota

Skip to main content
The country singer and songwriter will be playing in Eyota, Minnesota in September.

Forget the big stages, venues and stadiums — country singer Luke Bryan is going on a "Farm Tour" that spans over six locations in nine days in September, including one stop in Minnesota.

According to the artist's Facebook page, he will perform in Eyota, Minnesota on Sept. 24 at the Gar-Lin Dairy Farm at 6 p.m. Parking is open starting at 2 p.m. and doors to the event will open at 5 p.m.

"All year long, I look forward to playing small towns while lifting up the American farmer," Bryan said in a social media post on Monday.

Tickets ($65 for presale, $80 at the entrance) for the tour go on sale Thursday. According to Bryan's website, the show will go on rain or shine, and blankets and chairs are welcomed to be used in designated areas. Other information can be found here.

Other areas the country music artist is playing at include Monroeville, Indiana; Mechanicsburg, Ohio; Fowlerville, Michigan; Murdock, Nebraska; and Boone, Iowa.

Bring Me The News reached out to the Gar-Lin Dairy Farm for comment.

