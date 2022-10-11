Skip to main content
Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop has closed again

The announcement doesn't specify the circumstances surrounding the closure.

SEVEN at 700 Hennepin Ave. S. Courtesy of Google Streetview.

Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop in downtown Minneapolis is closed for the second time this year. 

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, we cannot operate a restaurant/bar in our current residence building of 700 Hennepin Ave," a message on the website reads. 

"To which, we have no alternative but to close. We understand the inconvenience to you and what this may cause and thank you for your patronage to us at Seven." 

The restaurant and nightclub at the corner of Seventh St. and Hennepin Ave. also temporarily suspended operations last winter, citing "insufficient business," according to Twin Cities Business Magazine

The restaurant's owner told the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal that the condition of the building prompted the latest closure.

It's unclear at this stage whether the closure is temporary or permanent, or if the restaurant will move to new premises.

